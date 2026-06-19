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  • /'Fauci funded Wuhan research that sparked COVID-19': Tulsi Gabbard, on final day as US DNI; releases declassified documents

'Fauci funded Wuhan research that sparked COVID-19': Tulsi Gabbard, on final day as US DNI; releases declassified documents

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) alleged that Dr. Anthony Fauci, during his tenure as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), channeled millions of dollars in US taxpayer funds to support gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 12:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 12:29 PM IST
'Fauci funded Wuhan research that sparked COVID-19': Tulsi Gabbard, on final day as US DNI; releases declassified documents
Image Credit: ANI

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