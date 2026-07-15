/From Punjab jails to California cartels: FBI launches 'Operation Hard Ball,' adds gangster Nitish Kaushal to most wanted list

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has placed an alleged Indian gang member on its most wanted list. Officials identified the suspect as Nitish Kaushal. They said he is linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group. The move is part of a wider US effort against transnational crime networks that are active in America and several other countries.
US investigators are searching for Kaushal because of his alleged links to the criminal network. Authorities described the syndicate as a "transnational criminal organisation that originated in Punjab, India, and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere." Officials said the group has planned and carried out many violent crimes across international borders.
The FBI said the network is involved in several serious crimes. These include murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering, and human smuggling. The agency said the network is heavily involved in "murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering, and human smuggling." Federal investigators also alleged that Kaushal carried out violent operations for the group. They said he "carried out violent acts on behalf of the organisation, including kidnappings and assaults."
The Bhagwanpuria crime syndicate is now an international network. Gangster Jagdeep Singh, better known as Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, started the group in Punjab, India. It began as a small regional gang. It later expanded into a large international network. Authorities say it now has more than 1,000 members. They operate in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
Officials say the gang is involved in murder-for-hire, drug trafficking, kidnapping, extortion, money laundering, and weapons smuggling. Reports also claim Bhagwanpuria directed much of the network while inside high-security prisons in India. He allegedly used smuggled mobile phones and secret apps to manage overseas operations.
The gang has also faced internal conflicts. Bhagwanpuria was once a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The two later became rivals. Their dispute was linked to control of extortion rackets, drug routes, and international criminal operations.
The legal case against Kaushal grew stronger last month. The US District Court for the Central District of California issued a federal arrest warrant for him on June 25, 2026. The warrant followed formal criminal charges. US prosecutors accused him of "Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Conspiracy." This law allows prosecutors to target the full criminal network instead of only individual crimes.
The FBI action follows a large international operation called "Operation Hard Ball." The operation aims to break the Bhagwanpuria crime syndicate's global network. Authorities carried out coordinated raids and enforcement actions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The operation shows stronger cooperation between law enforcement agencies as they work to stop international crime networks that originated in India.
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