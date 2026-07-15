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From Punjab jails to California cartels: FBI launches 'Operation Hard Ball,' adds gangster Nitish Kaushal to most wanted list

FBI launches Operation Hard Ball and adds gangster Nitish Kaushal to its most wanted list. US authorities say the Punjab-linked crime network is tied to murder, drug trafficking, extortion, and other organised crimes.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
From Punjab jails to California cartels: FBI launches 'Operation Hard Ball,' adds gangster Nitish Kaushal to most wanted list
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters, X/@FBIMostWanted.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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