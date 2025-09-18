Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2961557https://zeenews.india.com/world/fbi-chief-kash-patel-grilled-over-epstein-files-trump-links-and-mossad-allegations-2961557.html
NewsWorld
KASH PATEL FBI DIRECTOR

FBI Chief Kash Patel Grilled Over Epstein Files, Trump Links, And Mossad Allegations

A video circulating widely shows Patel being confronted by protesters outside the US Capitol in Washington. One activist aggressively accused him, saying, “You don’t care about kids getting raped.” Patel largely remained silent and avoided directly answering the questions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 08:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

FBI Chief Kash Patel Grilled Over Epstein Files, Trump Links, And Mossad Allegations

FBI Director Kash Patel defended the Trump administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, amid intense questioning from Democrats and heckling by activists.

A video circulating widely shows Patel being confronted by protesters outside the US Capitol in Washington. One activist aggressively accused him, saying, “You don’t care about kids getting raped.” Patel largely remained silent and avoided directly answering the questions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

When he stated, “We are seeing and hearing what the FBI is doing on a daily basis,” the heckler countered, accusing him of prioritising Israeli interests, “You’re claiming to serve the American people? You are serving Israel.”

During the hearing, Patel faced scrutiny over an ongoing purge within the FBI of agents perceived as disloyal to President Donald Trump. He was also criticised for his handling of the aftermath of the assassination of Trump ally Charlie Kirk during an event at a university in Utah. Patel initially announced the arrest of a suspect hours after the shooting, only to retract the statement two hours later, confirming the suspect had been released and the search continued. The actual suspect, Tyler Robinson, was arrested 33 hours later.

Conservative voices have also expressed doubts about Patel’s leadership. Conservative activist Christopher Rufo questioned on X whether Republicans should reconsider Patel’s role as FBI director.

Democrat Jamie Raskin, the committee’s top Democrat, challenged Patel with a clip from a 2023 interview in which Patel claimed the FBI had Jeffrey Epstein’s “black book” containing client names. However, after a thorough review, the Justice Department declared in July that no evidence of such a “client list” existed and announced no further files would be released.

Raskin asked, “How did you go from being a crusader for accountability and transparency for the Epstein files to being a part of the conspiracy and cover-up?”

Patel responded that the FBI had already disclosed all information related to the files “as much as was legally allowed.”

He also indicated the FBI would investigate Trump’s claim that a sexually suggestive letter to Epstein, purportedly bearing the president’s signature, was forged. When Democrat Jared Moskowitz pressed Patel on whether he would investigate the Epstein estate for releasing a fake document, Patel initially asked, “On what basis?” but later agreed, saying, “Sure, I’ll do it.”

President Trump dismissed calls for the release of the Epstein files as a “Democrat hoax.”

In a related controversy, former FBI agent-turned-podcaster Kyle Seraphin recently accused Patel’s partner, Alexis Wilkins, of being a “honeypot” spy for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, allegedly manipulating Patel.

The hearing and surrounding events have intensified the debate over Patel’s stewardship of the FBI and the handling of high-profile cases connected to both Epstein and political allies of Trump.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh