FBI Director Kash Patel Criticised For Sending SWAT Officers To Protect Girlfriend

A recent incident involving FBI Director Kash Patel and his girlfriend, aspiring country singer Alexis Wilkins, has raised questions about the use of federal resources for personal protection. According to the NYT, Patel ordered two FBI SWAT officers to accompany Wilkins during her performance of The Star-Spangled Banner at the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) annual convention in Atlanta earlier this year.

The two officers, part of a specialised tactical team trained for high-risk missions such as hostage rescues and breaching barricaded buildings, were assigned to provide security for Wilkins. The event took place at the Georgia World Congress Center, a venue already secured for the NRA convention.

The officers assessed the situation, found no immediate threat to Wilkins, and left the area before the event ended, the NYT reported.

Both Wilkins and Patel reportedly noticed the officers' departure. Soon after, Patel confronted the team commander, criticising the decision to leave his girlfriend without FBI protection. He was also said to be upset about what he viewed as a lack of communication regarding the officers’ movements during the event.

FBI and Patel’s Spokesman Defend Decision

Patel’s spokesperson, Ben Williamson, defended the use of the protective detail, saying Wilkins had received “hundreds of credible death threats” linked to her relationship with the FBI director. He disputed claims that Wilkins was safe at the NRA convention and described certain criticisms as “bad faith.”

In a brief statement, the FBI said: “Out of respect for her safety, we will not be providing additional details.” Wilkins had previously shared screenshots of threats she received online, including messages encouraging violence against her. One threat was dated February 22, 2025, a day after Patel was officially sworn in as FBI director, the NYT reported.

According to reports, Patel has previously used FBI aircraft for personal reasons, including visiting Wilkins and going on leisure trips.