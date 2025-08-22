FBI Raids Former NSA And Staunch Trump Critic John Bolton Days After Pro-India Remarks
FBI agents raided the home of former White House national security advisor John Bolton.
United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents reportedly raided the Maryland home of the former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security advisor, John Bolton, early Friday morning.
This is a part of a high-profile national security probe, ANI reported, citing the New York Post.
