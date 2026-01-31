FBI report alleges US President Trump ‘compromised by Israel’: Epstein files reveal

Fresh claims from the latest Jeffrey Epstein-related documents reveal an FBI report quoting a ‘credible’ confidential human source (CHS).

The source alleges that US President Donald Trump has been "compromised by Israel." These explosive accusations add to the ongoing scrutiny of Epstein's network and high-profile connections.

The FBI report further claims that Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, exerted outsized control over both Trump Organization operations and key decisions during Trump's first term as president.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The explosive document further alleges Kushner family ties to corruption, Russian money laundering, and the ultra-Zionist Chabad network. It also spotlights Kushner's family past, his father was convicted on financial charges before receiving a presidential pardon from Trump.

The CHS alleged that Kushner funneled substantial Russian investment funds while failing to disclose ties to Russian state-linked entities. The memo flags his stake in Cadre, a real estate platform, as a red flag, questioning whether Russian money has flowed into U.S. projects via hidden intermediaries.

The FBI report also revisits Trump's real estate history, spotlighting the Beverly Hills mansion deal, which Trump bought for $41 million, then flipped it for $95 million to a foreign-linked shell company. The CHS highlighted "oddities and red flags," tying it to a pattern of murky financial dealings.

The report names Jeffrey Epstein's lawyer Alan Dershowitz, with the CHS telling the FBI he was "co-opted by Mossad." Files claim Dershowitz leveraged elite institutions to groom wealthy, politically connected students for Israeli intelligence aims.

The files also mentioned that Epstein himself was suspected of being leveraged by intelligence agencies, citing his vast access to global political and financial elites.

The U.S Justice Department released over three million Epstein investigation pages, alongside 2,000+ videos and 180,000 images. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said it followed rigorous internal vetting.

US president Trump was connected with Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s before falling out, but has faced no formal charges tied to Epstein's crimes. He insists he knew nothing of Epstein's illegal acts.





















