Fear Or Optics? Netanyahu Apologises For Deadly Qatar Strike In Trump-Hosted Trilateral Call With Al Thani

Washington: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed “deep regret” on Monday for a missile strike targetting Hamas in Qatar that inadvertently killed a Qatari serviceman. The apology came during a rare three-way phone call hosted by US President Donald Trump with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the White House confirmed.

The conversation focussed on mending relations between Israel and Qatar and addressing long-standing miscommunications.

Netanyahu acknowledged that Israel, while pursuing Hamas leadership during ongoing hostage negotiations, had violated Qatari sovereignty. He emphasised that such actions would not be repeated in the future.

President Trump highlighted the need to place Israeli-Qatari relations on a “positive track” after years of tension. He proposed a trilateral mechanism to improve coordination, enhance communication, resolve mutual grievances and prevent future threats. Both leaders agreed to “work together constructively” and to clear misunderstandings, building upon their long-standing ties with the United States.

Prime Minister Al Thani welcomed Netanyahu’s assurances, reiterating Qatar’s commitment to contributing meaningfully to regional security and stability. Netanyahu echoed this commitment.

The three leaders also discussed proposals to end the Gaza war, prospects for a more secure Middle East and the necessity of greater understanding between their countries.

Earlier on Monday, the White House released a detailed peace plan aimed at ending the two-year-old Gaza conflict. The plan envisions Gaza as a deradicalised, terror-free zone, redeveloped for the benefit of its people.

The proposal outlines that if both sides accept the plan, hostilities will immediately halt. Israeli forces would withdraw to agreed lines, preparing for the release of hostages. All military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardments, would pause during this period, with battle lines frozen until a staged withdrawal is complete.

The plan also specifies that within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting the agreement, all hostages, alive or deceased, will be returned.

Subsequently, Israel would release 250 life-sentence prisoners and 1,700 Gazans detained since October 7, 2023, including all women and children. For each Israeli hostage whose remains are returned, Tel Aviv will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans.

President Trump praised both leaders for their willingness to take tangible steps toward cooperation, emphasising that coordinated efforts could bring long-sought peace and stability to the region.