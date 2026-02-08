'Feels like Pakistan, not Dallas': Controversy over 'Islamisation' remark by US lawmaker having Indian-origin wife

US Republican lawmaker Brandon Gill has sparked a controversy after his allegation of ongoing “Islamisation” in parts of the US state of Texas. He went on to say that visiting local malls in Texas “feels like you're in Pakistan, not Dallas”.

In an interview given to the Real America's Voice on Friday, Brandon said, "I hear from constituents all the time who are deeply and desperately concerned about the Islamisation of the Dallas area."

Texans shouldn’t go to the mall and feel like they’re in Pakistan.



Mass Islamic migration is killing the America we know and love. pic.twitter.com/me2UyKpqcy — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) February 6, 2026

The Republican Congressman raised concern over growing Islamisation, saying, "His constituents are hearing about mosques that are popping up near land that they or their family have owned for generations.

"We have entire communities who are being transformed. And you hear about constituents talking about going to their local malls, and you look around, and it feels like you're in Pakistan, not Dallas, Texas. That's a problem," he added, “That’s a problem.”

Later, in a social media post he alleged that there is "mass Islamic migration", which is "Killing the America we know and love."

However, he provided no additional data or supporting evidence, which led to replies suggesting that his remarks were simply made “to make his Indian wife happy."

Brandon's wife Danielle D’Souza Gill is of Indian origin, the daughter of Trump's close ally and Indian-American commentator Dinesh D'Souza.

Nevertheless, this is not the first time they have made such racist remarks. In the past, both Brandon and his wife were embroiled in controversy over their allegedly communal comments about Indian-origin Democrat Zohran Mamdani during his New York City mayoral election campaign, which he ultimately went on to win.



Civilized people in America don’t eat like this.



If you refuse to adopt Western customs, go back to the Third World. https://t.co/TYQkcr0nFE — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) June 30, 2025

It all started when an X user shared a video of Zohran Mamdani, in which he was seen eating rice with his hands.

Brandon reshared the post, writing, "Civilized people in America don’t eat like this. If you refuse to adopt Western customs, go back to the Third World.”

His wife Danielle D'Souza Gill came in support of her husband, saying, "I did not grow up eating rice with my hands and have always used a fork.”

Then also several social media users accused her of double standards, while pointing she herself is of Indian origin, and should know that eating with hands is a common practice in multiple South Asian countries.

Gill represents Texas' 26th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives. He was elected to the Congress in 2024 and works in the House Judiciary, Budget, and Oversight Committees, where he take care of securing the border, protecting life, eradicating government waste, and restoring America's economic strength.