FIFA Dream Crushed in 60 Seconds: Banker’s US Visa Rejected – Here’s What He Was Asked During Interview

New Delhi: A 25-year-old investment banker from Mumbai, who had set his heart on watching the FIFA World Cup in the United States with his father, has been left heartbroken after his US B1/B2 visa was denied under section 214(b).

After attending the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with his father, he had been eagerly planning a follow-up trip for years. The dream was to experience the excitement again, this time on American soil.

He currently earns Rs. 2 lakh per month post-tax. Every detail of the trip had been carefully mapped out. The stay was supposed to be four weeks long, though only three weeks were approved by his employer.

His match attendance depended on the tickets he could secure. Along the way, he hoped to catch up with a childhood friend based in Seattle, who is a US citizen. His father offered to pay for the airfare. All other expenses would be handled personally.

Despite the planning, the visa interview at the consulate ended in 60 seconds.

“Hi Sir, good morning,” he began.

“Hi, good morning. Purpose of visit?” asked the visa officer.

“I am huge football fan. I had been to the WC in Qatar in ‘22 with my dad who had promised he would try and send me wherever the World Cup happens next. It is in the U.S., so I want to go,” he explained.

“How long?”

“I wanted to stay for 4 weeks, but my boss did not agree to it and I can go for a max of 3 weeks.”

“Which cities?”

“It all depends on what match tickets I can get. Not certain which ones I will be able to get, so it is totally up in the air.”

“Anyone you know in US?”

“Childhood friend. He is a US citizen, works in Seattle.”

“Who is going to sponsor?”

“Dad is going to sponsor my air tickets, the rest by myself.”

“Where do parents stay? Where do you stay?”

“Parents in Delhi. I am in Mumbai because I work there.”

The consular officer paused briefly and then delivered the verdict: “I am sorry, you are rejected.”

No follow-up questions. No queries about his job, income or prior travel record.

The applicant said he left the consulate in disbelief. “I am devastated,” he shared later online. The post quickly drew attention and led to discussion across social platforms.

‘You’re A Walking Red Flag’

Many people weighed in online. Several pointed out flaws in how the applicant presented his case.

One comment read: “Four weeks stay, but you said three because your boss did not approve. No fixed plans. Could have said ‘I am planning to watch Team A vs Team B at X city.’ Childhood friend who is a US citizen? High chance they think he is your potential sponsor. Earning Rs 2 lakh, but dad sponsoring? Huge red flag.”

Another wrote: “If I was your interviewer, I would reject you too. Too much information. Keep it simple. Just say ‘tourism / football’. Don’t explain your dad’s involvement. Say you will visit 2-3 cities and have tickets. This sounds too vague.”

Many others echoed the same message: be precise, show financial independence and remove ambiguity.

A user advised: “You earn Rs 2 lakh a month. Even if your dad is helping, just say you are paying. That is important. Don’t bring up your dad unless asked. Pick a couple of matches. Say you bought tickets. It adds legitimacy. Now it looks like you have no real plan.”

More suggestions followed.

“Avoid mentioning specific friends like your US citizen friend. Just say ‘meeting friends’. Don’t say your leave was denied for four weeks. Say you are going for three. Four weeks in the US raises eyebrows. Visa officers want confidence. They are responsible if someone overstays,” wrote a user.

The conversation continued with others chiming in on the importance of clarity and certainty during interviews.

(This article is based on a personal experience shared on social media. All opinions and information quoted belong to the original poster.)