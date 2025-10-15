FIFA President Stuns World By Joining Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh – Here’s Why

Cairo (Egypt): FIFA President Gianni Infantino stood beside US President Donald Trump on Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, at the summit for peace in Gaza, drawing surprise from observers who had expected only political leaders and high-ranking diplomats at the Red Sea resort.

Cameras caught the two together, adding to their recent string of public appearances during the US president’s second term. So, why was the FIFA president at the summit?

Infantino explained that Trump personally invited him. “FIFA is here to help, to assist and to put ourselves at disposal for whatever we can do to make sure that this peace process comes to fruition and to the best possible end,” he said.

He has grown increasingly vocal on the Israel-Gaza conflict. Last week, he urged football to support peace in the Middle East ahead of World Cup qualifiers involving Israel, as pro-Palestinian demonstrations were planned in Norway and Italy.

Following Friday’s Israel-Hamas ceasefire, Infantino praised the US-brokered deal, singling out Trump for a potential Nobel Peace Prize.

“The role of President Trump has been absolutely fundamental and crucial in the process. Without President Trump, there would be no peace,” he said.

Infantino’s Role At Sharm el-Sheikh

At the summit, Infantino positioned football as a force for hope. He pledged FIFA’s support in rebuilding Gaza’s football infrastructure as part of post-war recovery.

“Football’s role has to be to support, has to be to unite, has to be to give hope in the region. In Gaza, in Palestine, we will, of course, help to rebuild all the football facilities. We will help to bring football back, together with the Palestinian Football Association, in every corner of the country. We will bring (footballs), we will build pitches, we will bring instructors, we will help organise competitions, we will launch a fund to help rebuild football infrastructure in Palestine,” he said.

He added that the FIFA would provide mini-pitches and “FIFA arenas” while inviting other partners to join the effort. “Football brings hope to children, and it is very, very important,” he added.

The Infantino-Trump Connection

Infantino first met Trump at the White House in 2018, after the United States was awarded co-hosting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Their public appearances have continued, including a shared stage at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where Infantino reportedly called Trump “my great friend”.

The two remained in contact after the US president left office in 2021. During Trump’s second presidency, coinciding with the June FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, Infantino was seen repeatedly along with Trump. On August 22, Infantino was filmed in the Oval Office presenting Trump with a gold replica World Cup trophy.

In late 2024, the FIFA president moved to Trump’s hometown of Miami to stay close to North American World Cup activities, ensuring easy access for future joint appearances.