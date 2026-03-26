Fifty-five years on, Pakistan's 1971 massacre of its own people remains unacknowledged

The students of Iqbal Hall were asleep when the tanks came. It was just past midnight on 26 March 1971, and Dhaka University's dormitories offered no warning, no siren, no moment to run. Infantry and armour moved through the campus in coordinated columns, firing rockets and mortars into buildings full of young men. Those who survived the initial bombardment were shot or bayoneted where they lay. Professors were pulled from their homes on the surrounding streets and executed. By morning, the university — the intellectual heart of Bengali life — was a killing field.

This was not a battle. There was no opposing army. The targets were students, academics, and policemen. And it was all planned in advance.

'Land Only, Not the People'

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To understand what happened on the night of 25–26 March 1971, you have to understand the contempt that preceded it. Pakistan's military establishment, led by President General Yahya Khan, had just watched the Bengali politician Sheikh Mujibur Rahman win a clear democratic majority in national elections. Rather than transfer power, the generals stalled — and then reached for their guns.

The operational plan for what they called Operation Searchlight had been approved months earlier, in February 1971. The man chosen to execute it, General Tikka Khan — appointed governor and Eastern Command chief — spoke of wanting "land only, not the people," and of reducing the Bengali "majority to a minority." These were not battlefield frustrations. They were statements of intent, made before a single shot was fired.

What followed was not a crackdown. It was a massacre with a chain of command.

Coordinated, Simultaneous, Deliberate

H-hour was set for late at night — maximum darkness, maximum surprise. Army columns hit multiple targets across Dhaka at the same moment, a level of coordination achievable only through months of preparation.

At the Rajarbagh Police Lines, artillery and armour levelled the barracks before soldiers swept through. Around 2,000 Bengali policemen are estimated to have died there — men who had barely time to understand what was happening before it was over. At Pilkhana, the East Pakistan Rifles put up resistance but were overwhelmed. Hundreds were killed; survivors were tortured and executed in the days that followed.

In the narrow lanes of Old Dhaka — Shankhari Bazar and the surrounding streets, home to working-class families and Hindu communities — houses were torched and fleeing civilians machine-gunned. Thousands died in the capital in those first days alone. Early estimates run into the tens of thousands.

Among the forces deployed was 3 Commando Battalion, drawn from Pakistan's elite Special Services Group — soldiers trained for high-stakes operations against external enemies. That night, they were directed at Pakistani civilians. The use of special forces against unarmed people tells you everything about how the military viewed the Bengalis they were killing.

The Women

The violence of 25 March did not end with the crackdown. Across East Pakistan, in the weeks and months that followed, rape became a systematic weapon. Estimates of Bengali women assaulted by Pakistani forces and allied militias range from tens of thousands to several hundred thousand.

Women were taken from villages and city neighbourhoods, held in camps near military cantonments, and subjected to repeated assault over months. Many were killed when their captors left. Many others were abandoned. These were not isolated acts of wartime violence. They were part of the same campaign — the same effort to break Bengali identity, to humiliate and destroy a people the military had decided it no longer wanted in its country.

Pakistan's generals had framed their campaign as a defence of Islam. The mass rape of Bengali Muslim women makes clear how hollow that framing was.

What the Graves Said

When the war ended in December 1971 and investigators began to look, the earth told its own story. Mass graves found around Dhaka and across the country held bodies that were bound, blindfolded, and mutilated — not soldiers killed in combat, but people who had been captured, tortured, and executed. The graves confirmed what survivors had been saying since March: this was organised killing, not the chaos of war.

The final toll staggers comprehension. Estimates of Bengalis killed over the course of 1971 range from 300,000 to 3,000,000. Ten million people fled as refugees into India. Millions more were displaced inside the country. These are not the numbers of a limited security operation gone wrong. They are the numbers of a military that had decided an entire population was the enemy.

The Denial That Continues

Fifty-five years later, no Pakistani general has stood trial for what happened in East Pakistan. No formal apology has been issued to Bangladesh. The operation that killed hundreds of thousands and drove millions from their homes is still, in official Pakistani memory, largely unacknowledged.

But the record is not going anywhere. The operational orders exist. The chain of command is documented — from Yahya Khan and Army Chief Abdul Hamid Khan at the top, through Tikka Khan and Major General Rao Farman Ali in Dhaka, down to the brigade and battalion commanders who gave the orders on the ground. The graves exist. The survivors exist.

The students of Iqbal Hall had no warning and no chance. The least history owes them is honesty about what was done — and who did it.