‘Fight alone if you escalate’: Trump turns on Netanyahu; will US abandon Israel on Iran war?

US-Israel-Iran War: US President Donald Trump has reportedly cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel could find itself without full American backing if it moves ahead with another large-scale military strike on Iran. This suggests unusual exchanges of shraper tones between Washington and Tel Aviv.

According to a report by Axios, Trump told Netanyahu that Israel must avoid further escalation or risk being left isolated if the conflict with Iran enters a new and broader phase. The message has been read in diplomatic circles as an effort to rein in regional tensions at a sensitive moment.

The reported conversation comes as concerns rise over the future of a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, and whether the present diplomatic channels can survive a new wave of military activity in the region.

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In a telephonic interview to Axios, Trump himself described the warning he gave to the Israeli leader. “Bibi, you have to be careful, or you may soon find yourself alone,” he said, referring to Netanyahu.

The statement shows a more guarded posture from Washington, with the United States stressing that its support should not be taken for granted in the event of further escalation with Iran.

Washington balancing diplomacy and deterrence

While maintaining a visible military presence in the broader Middle East, the Trump administration is also pursuing diplomatic engagement with Tehran through indirect channels. Officials are said to be exploring steps aimed at lowering tensions and keeping the confrontation from widening further.

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At the same time, Washington has been cautious about being drawn into another open-ended conflict in the region, particularly one that could spread beyond Israeli-Iranian exchanges.

Rising differences in approach

The divergence between US and Israeli positions has become more apparent in recent weeks. Trump has publicly suggested there may still be room for progress with Iran on curbing its nuclear programme, while Netanyahu has maintained that Israel cannot accept any scenario in which Tehran retains the capability to develop nuclear weapons.

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These contrasting approaches have complicated coordination between the two allies, even as both continue to monitor developments.

Fighting continues past 100 days

The warning comes as the Israel-Iran confrontation crosses the 100-day mark, with intermittent missile strikes and air attacks continuing on both sides. Each country has blamed the other for triggering the latest cycle of escalation.

Despite occasional calls for restraint, both Israel and Iran have maintained hard positions. Netanyahu has repeatedly warned that Israel will respond forcefully to any Iranian attack, while Tehran has also vowed retaliation in the event of further strikes on its territory.