Final Destination HORROR: Theatre Ceiling Collapses On Woman During Movie Screening In Argentina

New Delhi: Like any other moviegoer, a 29-year-old woman had planned a perfect birthday surprise by watching Final Destination: Bloodlines at a movie theatre. But it turned into a truly horrific experience in real life. The sixth installment of the American horror franchise has been running in cinemas since May 16, 2025.

Final Destination turned real when Fiamma Villaverde witnessed horror on her special day — a large piece of the ceiling collapsed on her. Viral images of the incident show a significant hole in the ceiling and debris scattered on the floor between the aisles.

A woman in Argentina was injured after a piece of the ceiling fell during a screening of #FinalDestinationBloodlines . It narrowly missed hitting her head - she was leaning slightly on the arm of the sofa. _ pic.twitter.com/Sy6ZSaTEkt — ______ _________ (@UnlHorror_) May 26, 2025

The ceiling of Cinema Ocho in La Plata, the capital city of Argentina's Buenos Aires, collapsed mid-screening of 'Final Destination 6 screening leaving Fiamma injured who had taken her 11-year-old daughter and a friend to watch the film. Fiamma sustained a knee injury and was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure.

Recalling the horrofic incident, Fiamma said, "A really loud noise was heard. At first, we thought it was a part of the movie because we were so engrossed; but immediately after, a piece of rubble fell on me."

She further said, "It didn’t hit my head because I was slightly leaning over the armrests." Fiamma further stated that pieces struck her shoulder, back, knee and ankle. She said this while speaking to Infobae.

According to the media portal, The shocking incident happened on May 19, 2025 at 9 p.m. around 40 attendees had their viewing experience cut short as the roof of theater No. 4 let down debris.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein. The sixth part of this supernatural horror franchise stars Tony Todd, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Brec Bassinger and Anna Lore in crucial roles. The sequel at the worldwide box office has minted around $187 million.

Meanwhile, The 29-year-old Fiamma is still shaken as the experience and has been planning to file a complaint and has contacted her lawyer, as per the portal.