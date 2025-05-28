Final Strike? Hamas Commander Muhammad Sinwar Eliminated; Israeli PM Confirms Death

Senior Hamas Commander Muhammad Sinwar, who was operating in Gaza, has been killed in an Israeli air strike. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the elimination on Wednesday.

He had reportedly suffered injuries when an underground bunker at Khan Younis believed to be used as a command center by Hamas was targeted by a “precision drone strike” on May 14.

Khan Younis has been at the heart of Israel’s military focus in recent months. At the time of the attack, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) could not confirm whether Sinwar had survived. Intelligence was inconclusive, and his fate remained uncertain.

But now, following what Netanyahu described as “conclusive confirmation”, Israeli authorities have stated that Sinwar succumbed to his injuries at the city’s European Hospital. His death marks the loss of one of the last remaining top figures in Hamas’ military leadership in Gaza.

Sinwar was the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the former Hamas political chief who was killed in October 2024 during an earlier Israeli operation. Together, the Sinwar brothers represented a chapter in Hamas’ militant leadership.

The recent operation highlights the strategic shift Israel has taken in dismantling Hamas’ command structure, prioritising targeted strikes that avoid full-scale ground warfare when possible. It also reflects the growing importance of intelligence-driven warfare in densely populated and volatile regions like Gaza.

While the announcement marks a critical point in Israel’s campaign, the broader implications remain uncertain. In the past, leadership voids within Hamas have often led to unpredictable power struggles and escalations. Regional analysts caution that this development may invite retaliatory actions or a reconfiguration within the group’s ranks.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited...