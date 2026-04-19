'Find lasting solution': Brazil, Mexico, Spain back Cuba amid Trump ‘takeover’ threat

In a coordinated diplomatic effort, Mexico, Spain, and Brazil released a joint statement on Sunday voicing concern over the "dramatic situation" in Cuba. The statement comes as the island nation faces mounting pressure and recurring threats from US President Donald Trump.

The three countries, each governed by left-leaning governments, expressed their “deep concern regarding the grave humanitarian that the people of Cuba are enduring"

To address these growing challenges, the joint declaration called on the international community and relevant stakeholders to back the "adoption of necessary measures to alleviate this situation."

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This joint appeal was formalised at a summit of left-leaning leaders in Barcelona, hosted by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The meeting brought together Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, both of whom echoed the call for coordinated action to “protect democracy.”

While the communiqué refrained from directly naming the United States, the three nations called for a “genuine and respectful dialogue” grounded in the principles of international law. It added that the aim of such diplomatic engagement should be to “find a lasting solution to the present situation.”

The countries also underscored the importance of national sovereignty, stressing that any resolution must ensure that the Cuban people themselves decide their own future freely and without external interference.

This diplomatic strain comes in the wake of repeated warnings from US President Donald Trump that Cuba is “next” on his agenda, a remark he has made while highlighting recent developments involving Iran and the removal of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Trump suggested he had the capacity to “take Cuba in some form,” further asserting that he could “do anything” with the island nation.

"I do believe I'll be having the honour of taking Cuba," Trump informed journalists. When pressed for further clarification by a reporter, he reiterated his stance, stating, "Taking Cuba in some form, yeah." Elaborating on his intentions, the US President remarked, "Taking Cuba. I mean, whether I free it, take it -- I think I could do anything I want with it, if you want to know the truth."



With the input from ANI...