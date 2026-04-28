UNSC reform, veto power rollback and India’s rising role: Finnish President Alexander Stubb calls for global reset

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has called for reforms of the multilateral institutions, including the United Nations, while suggesting a ‘New Delhi’ moment where global leaders can unite to discuss the issue. The President of Finland also said that countries like India will decide the next world order and the whole balance of the world is being realigned. The President also called for ablotion of the veto power given to five nations in the United Nations Security Council.

Abolish Veto Power: Stubb

Speaking at the American University in Cairo, Stubb said that as part of the reforms, the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council must be doubled. “We need to reform the global institutions. I have called for a new San Francisco moment. I actually called it the New Delhi moment, because when I launched it, I was in India. So, get world leaders and countries together to think about how to reform multilateral institutions, especially the United Nations. A good starting point, double the members in the US security council from five to 10, give at least one seat to Latin America, two to Africa and two to Asia,” said Stubb.

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The Finnish President also called to scrap the veto power and suspend the voting rights if a country doesn't abide by the UN Charter.

Also Read: ‘Seat at UNSC for India is of utmost importance,’ says Finland President Stubb

World is being realigned: Finnish President

Stubb said that the global south today has around 125 nations with multiple middle powers. “But within that global South, you have what Carney calls middle powers, like India, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, that will decide what the next world order looks like. So, the whole balance of the world is being realigned. Why? Because the global south has both demography and economy on its side and has the power to either pick sides or find its own path between multilateralism and multipolarity,” said Stubb.

Also Read: Finland President Alexander Stubb in India -Why New Delhi's ties with Helsinki matters - From tech to trade - explained

India's Stand on UNSC Reforms

Notably, India has also called for reforming the United nations Security Council on multiple occasion. India consistently argues that the UNSC is outdated and the multilateral institution must reflect today’s multipolar world. India has called for the UNSC reform seeking greater representation to the Global South, Africa, and emerging economies. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar have also called for reforms.

Jaishankar has said that the UN reflects a world that no longer exists and added that membership expansion and power redistribution are necessary. He said that the current structure excludes large parts of Asia, Africa, and Latin America.