Fire At COP30 Venue Forces Evacuation As Delegates Flee Amid Sirens And Smoke

Delegates fled as sirens sounded after a fire broke out at the COP30 climate summit site in Belém, Brazil, on Thursday, briefly halting proceedings. The fire, which broke out inside one of the event pavilions, sent thick smoke billowing through parts of the convention center and forced the immediate evacuation of thousands of people. Emergency teams arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.