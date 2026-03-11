Fire at Dawn: The strike that shook Tehran

Before the city had fully woken up on February 28, explosions tore through central Tehran. University Street, Jomhouri Square — places that sit uncomfortably close to the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — bore the brunt of it. Israel declared a state of emergency almost immediately, a signal that it was bracing for what might come next. The United States, for its part, described its role as support for a pre-emptive action.

What unfolded that morning was not just a military strike. It was the moment a long-simmering confrontation between Iran, the United States, and Israel finally boiled over into something openly violent. For years, the tension had been building. Now it had a face — and a sound. The blasts brought back uncomfortable memories of past Middle East conflicts where what started as limited operations gradually spiralled into something far larger and harder to contain. In a region already shaped by decades of rivalry and deep strategic mistrust, those explosions felt less like an event and more like a threshold being crossed — one that could reshape how security works across the entire region for years ahead.

Nuclear Chessboard: From Agreement to Escalation

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

To understand how we got here, you have to go back to July 14, 2015, when Iran and the P5+1—the United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, and Germany—signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, better known as the JCPOA. It was, at its core, a deal built on restraint. Iran agreed to cap its uranium enrichment at 3.67 percent and keep its enriched uranium stockpile below 300 kilograms. Those figures were enough to power civilian energy programmes but nowhere near what you would need for a weapon. In return, major economic sanctions were lifted.

Then, on May 8, 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement entirely and brought back sweeping sanctions under what his administration called the Maximum Pressure policy. Iran's compliance with the deal began to erode steadily after that.

By May 2025, the International Atomic Energy Agency had confirmed that Iran was sitting on more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent. That number matters. At 60 percent enrichment, you are edging toward weapons-grade capability — and no country without nuclear weapons has historically sustained enrichment at that level. Washington's position hardened: Iran had to abandon enrichment altogether, give up its stockpile, and dismantle its most sensitive facilities. Tehran refused flatly, arguing that as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, its right to peaceful nuclear technology was sovereign and non-negotiable. With both sides this far apart, confrontation stopped being a possibility and started becoming inevitable.

Strategic Objectives and the Regime Question

But the nuclear issue is only part of the picture. Beneath it lie broader strategic ambitions that critics have been pointing to for some time — among them, the suggestion that weakening or outright transforming Iran's leadership may be an unstated goal. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's government has drawn sustained international criticism for suppressing protests and punishing those who speak out against it. Yet history offers little encouragement to those who believe military force from outside can create stable political change inside a country.

The removal of Saddam Hussein in 2003 did not bring swift stability — it opened the door to a prolonged insurgency. Intervention in Syria deepened the country's fragmentation and stretched its civil war further. And after two decades of international presence in Afghanistan, August 2021 ended with the Taliban walking back into power. Iran's nuclear and missile infrastructure presents a similar problem: it is dispersed, hardened, and in some cases buried so deep underground that complete elimination is, at best, highly unlikely. Partial strikes might set the programme back, but they could just as easily strengthen hardline factions within Iran and stoke nationalist sentiment.

The question of deterrence, too, remains stubbornly unresolved. If nuclear weapons are accepted as universally destructive, it is worth asking whether the logic of deterrence should stay concentrated in the hands of a few established powers — or whether enforcing that standard selectively only encourages others to pursue the same capability.

Effect on the World

The consequences of this confrontation do not stop at any border. Iran controls the northern coastline of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which roughly 20 percent of the world's daily oil supply moves. Even a hint of tension there can push oil prices up by 10 to 12 dollars a barrel. Direct strikes on major Iranian facilities could send prices past 90 dollars. A full-scale regional war could drive them beyond 130 dollars — levels comparable to the extreme volatility the world experienced in 2008.

When energy prices spike like that, the effects travel fast. Inflation climbs. Transportation and manufacturing costs rise. Central banks reach for tighter monetary policy, which slows growth and raises the spectre of recession. European economies, still adjusting to the supply disruptions that followed February 24, 2022, would face a fresh strain.

Developing countries that depend on imported fuel would find their trade deficits widening and their currencies under pressure. And that is before accounting for Iran's considerable missile and drone arsenal, which is capable of hitting regional bases and infrastructure across Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria—raising the real possibility of a conflict that does not stay in one place.

Effect on India

For India, the stakes are not abstract—they are immediate and financial. India imports around 88 percent of its crude oil, which makes it unusually vulnerable to global price swings. Every single dollar increase in crude oil prices adds approximately 2 billion dollars to India's annual import bill. A jump of 10 dollars, then, could cost the country close to 20 billion dollars in a year. Making things more precarious, more than 40 percent of India's crude imports travel through the Strait of Hormuz, which means supply chain disruption and higher insurance premiums are not distant risks but live ones.

After Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, India found a degree of relief by significantly scaling up purchases of discounted Russian oil. By early 2023, Russian crude had grown to account for over 30 percent of India's total imports, up from less than 2 percent before the conflict. If renewed American restrictions under a hardline policy begin to squeeze those Russian supplies, India loses a critical buffer that has been keeping prices manageable. The knock-on effects would move quickly through the domestic economy — higher fuel costs, intensifying inflation, a widening current account deficit, pressure on the rupee, ballooning government subsidies, and slower economic growth at a moment when India can least afford it.

What is unfolding between the United States, Israel, and Iran is not, at its core, a dispute about uranium enrichment percentages or the range of missiles. It is a contest over regional influence, security guarantees, and the architecture of global deterrence—and it has been a long time coming. Military strikes can look decisive in the moment, but they have a poor track record of resolving the underlying political contradictions that produce conflict in the first place.

Energy markets remain inseparable from geopolitical risk, which means that any escalation in the Gulf can send shockwaves across continents within days. For the wider world, the immediate consequences would be higher oil prices, inflationary pressure, and financial uncertainty. For India, given its heavy reliance on imports and its exposure to Hormuz transit routes, the impact would land closer and harder.

History keeps teaching the same lesson: bombing campaigns can delay programmes, but they rarely erase them, and external pressure has a habit of empowering hardliners rather than marginalising them. Durable stability is far more likely to come from credible negotiation, balanced deterrence, and realistic compromise than from cycles of retaliation. As tensions continue to rise, policymakers face a stark choice—escalation that multiplies costs for everyone, or diplomacy that demands patience, but remains the only path that actually leads somewhere better.