Fire Breaks Out In New York Residential Building; Over 100 Firefighters Deployed

A fire broke out in a residential building located at 305 East 95th Street on New York City's Upper East Side on Friday morning, according to media reports.

Explosion Near Central Park

Around 10 a.m. local time on Friday, an explosion occurred near 305 East 95th Street in Manhattan, not far from Central Park. The blast was followed by a massive fire. The cause of the explosion is still unclear, though an ABC 7 report cited a possible issue in the basement. Rescue teams are at the scene, and the fire now appears to be under control.

The New York City Fire Department confirmed they were on site to extinguish the blaze, posting on X that “FDNY members are currently operating at a three-alarm fire at 305 East 95th Street in Manhattan.”

Eyewitness Accounts

A witness recorded the explosion and posted the video on X, writing, “There was just an explosion on E. 95th Street and then this black smoke came out. It looks like the situation is getting worse, but maybe it’s just because of the wind.”

The site of the blast is located mid-block from the Q train’s 96th Street station. Another witness, identified as Jimmy, wrote on social media, “Yes, there was a loud explosion just before the fire and smoke started.”

