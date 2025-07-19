'Firmly Oppose Terrorism': China Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Advocates Regional Unity

China has condemned the April 22 attack in Pahalgam following the United States designation of The Resistance Front (TRF) as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and called for greater regional cooperation to combat terrorism and ensure stability.

"China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and strongly condemns the terrorist attack that occurred on April 22. China calls on regional countries to enhance counterterrorism cooperation and jointly maintain regional security and stability," China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said.

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian also commended the efforts of the US in combating terrorist activities.

When questioned about the US State Department's move to designate The Resistance Front (TRF)—a proxy group of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba—as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist Organization, Lin stated that China denounces all forms of terrorism.

The US on Thursday designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the group behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent civilians were killed, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

"Today, the Department of State is adding The Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT)," the US State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

Notably, the US has described the Pahalgam incident as the 'deadliest attack' on India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks perpetrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"TRF, a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) front and proxy, claimed responsibility for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians. This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks conducted by LeT. TRF has also claimed responsibility for several attacks against Indian security forces, including most recently in 2024," the US state department added in the statement.

Pahalgam Terror Attack And India's Revenge

On April 22, Pakistan-backed terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces on May 7 launched precision strikes on nine terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under ‘Operation Sindoor,’ killing over 100 dreaded terrorists and avenging the loss of lives in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.