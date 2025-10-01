First Baby At 16, Seven Kids So Far Yet She Still Hopes For More - Not From Pakistan But...

London: While many believe in the idea of a small and happy family, 27-year-old Sharnae from the UK has chosen a different path. A mother of seven children with three different fathers, she now dreams of welcoming an eighth.

In a candid conversation with Truly, Sharnae shared how her journey into motherhood began when she was just 16. “When I had my first child, people teased me and judged me. I felt embarrassed, like I had let my mum down,” she recalled. Her mother, devastated by the news, feared she was too young to raise a child.

Despite the criticism, Sharnae pressed on. By 19, she was already a mother of four. Over the years, she went on to have three more children, raising seven in total. Now, at 27, she says her family still feels incomplete and she hopes to have an eighth child.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source



How Family Dynamics Plays A Role

She explained the dynamics of her family, saying, “My children have three different fathers. I had one child with my first partner, four with my second, and two with my current partner, Mario."

She shared how she began her relationship with Mario: “He would come over and bring nappies for the kids. He would do things without being asked, which I loved. It was this kind of attitude about Mario that made me fall in love with him."

The couple has been together since 2021 and are considering growing their family further. Even, Sharnae’s mother is supportive of their decision.

She often shares glimpses of her family on social media, but her large household has drawn both praise and criticism. Some viewers have judged her for having seven children at a young age, leaving comments like, “It’s a shame to have so many children” or advising her to “control herself.”

Others, however, have commended her parenting. One user wrote, “I have to say she’s raised her kids very well,” while another expressed surprise at the size of her family: “That’s really too many kids. I can’t even imagine having so many.” Some critics questioned her choices, saying, “You don’t have to have kids with every man you’re with.”

Despite the mixed reactions, Sharnae remains happy and committed to providing a positive environment for her children, looking forward to the future with her growing family.