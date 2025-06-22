Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2919831https://zeenews.india.com/world/first-comes-strength-then-comes-peace-netanyahu-after-us-attacks-iran-s-nuclear-sites-2919831.html
NewsWorld
UNITED STATE

'First Comes Strength, Then Comes Peace': Netanyahu After US Attacks Iran’s Nuclear Sites

Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump for what he described as a “bold and historic” military operation targeting Iran’s three nuclear sites.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 08:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'First Comes Strength, Then Comes Peace': Netanyahu After US Attacks Iran’s Nuclear Sites Image: X/ @netanyahu

Amid the ongoing tension with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday praised US President Donald Trump for what he described as a “bold and historic” military operation targeting Iran’s three nuclear sites including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

"Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history," Netanyahu said.

Following Trump's claims about the attack on Iran's Nuclear Infrastructure, Netanyahu shared a video in a post on X, captioned, “First comes strength, then comes peace.”

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK