'First Comes Strength, Then Comes Peace': Netanyahu After US Attacks Iran’s Nuclear Sites

Amid the ongoing tension with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday praised US President Donald Trump for what he described as a “bold and historic” military operation targeting Iran’s three nuclear sites including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

"Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history," Netanyahu said.

Following Trump's claims about the attack on Iran's Nuclear Infrastructure, Netanyahu shared a video in a post on X, captioned, “First comes strength, then comes peace.”