'First Comes Strength, Then Comes Peace': Netanyahu After US Attacks Iran’s Nuclear Sites
Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump for what he described as a “bold and historic” military operation targeting Iran’s three nuclear sites.
Trending Photos
Amid the ongoing tension with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday praised US President Donald Trump for what he described as a “bold and historic” military operation targeting Iran’s three nuclear sites including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.
"Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history," Netanyahu said.
Following Trump's claims about the attack on Iran's Nuclear Infrastructure, Netanyahu shared a video in a post on X, captioned, “First comes strength, then comes peace.”
President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’
First comes strength, then comes peace.
And tonight, @realDonaldTrump and the United States acted with a lot of strength. pic.twitter.com/7lTWCZkgw7 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 22, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv