First coronavirus death in Italy

The elderly man died in the northern Italian city of Padua.

First coronavirus death in Italy
Image courtesy: Reuters

Rome: Italy on Saturday (February 22) reported its first death from the new strain of coronavirus, involving a 78-year-old retired bricklayer, local media reported, citing Veneto Governor Luca Zaia.

The elderly man died in the northern Italian city of Padua, Ansa news agency reported, as cited by Sputnik.Earlier in the day, Health officials in the European country reported 14 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of those infected to 17.

Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then killed more than 2,200 people in the country alone, while several cases have been reported across the world, including India. 

