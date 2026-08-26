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When Moscow shocked the world: Inside the 1957 missile test that forever changed global warfare on August 26

August 26, 1957: Know how the Soviet Union shocked the United States on August 26, by announcing the world's first successful intercontinental ballistic missile test, changing the Cold War forever.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 07:32 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 07:34 AM IST
When Moscow shocked the world: Inside the 1957 missile test that forever changed global warfare on August 26
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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When Moscow shocked the world: Inside the 1957 missile test that forever changed global warfare on August 26
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