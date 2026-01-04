Advertisement
Handcuffed Maduro Arrives In US; First Video Footage, Remarks Emerge

The first video of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arriving in the United States surfaced, showing him handcuffed and escorted by US officials as he stepped off a helicopter at New York's Stewart Airport. 

Visual of Nicolas Maduro arriving in US. (Photo: X/Social Media)

Hours earlier on January 3, Maduro was captured in a bold, dramatic military operation reminiscent of a Hollywood film. Delta Force reportedly carried out the raid in the early hours, taking Maduro from Caracas by US helicopter. He was then flown aboard the USS Iwo Jima at an undisclosed location in the Caribbean Sea.

From there, Maduro was taken to the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, before being transferred to another plane headed for Stewart Air Force Base in New York’s Orange County. He was finally transported by helicopter to New York City.

Meanwhile, a US Court has charged Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, firearms offenses and related crimes.

The indictment, made public by US Attorney General Pam Bondi, was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Charges levelled against Maduro include the allegation that he leveraged his position of power in Venezuela to transport enormous quantities of cocaine to the United States over a period exceeding twenty years. Maduro has been charged use of Venezuelan diplomatic passports to protect traffickers, sending multi-ton cocaine shipments via air and sea, and providing armed security for drug operations. The indictment also mentions kidnappings, bribery, and acts of violence to maintain control over trafficking routes.

The Venezuelan Supreme Court on Saturday ordered Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to serve as acting president after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The court said it will review the situation to establish the legal procedures needed to ensure the continuity of government, maintain administration, and safeguard the country’s sovereignty during the president’s absence.

