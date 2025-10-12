Five people were injured after a helicopter crashed near Huntington Beach in California on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2 pm near Pacific Coast Highway and Huntington Street, where the chopper, carrying two occupants, went down suddenly. Both individuals on board were rescued safely, while three bystanders on the ground sustained injuries. All five were taken to a nearby hospital as emergency crews swiftly responded to the scene.

