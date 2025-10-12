Five Injured As Helicopter Crashes Near California's Huntington Beach; Bystanders Among Those Hurt
The incident occurred around 2 pm on Saturday near Pacific Coast Highway and Huntington Street, where the chopper, carrying two occupants, went down suddenly.
Five people were injured after a helicopter crashed near Huntington Beach in California on Saturday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 2 pm near Pacific Coast Highway and Huntington Street, where the chopper, carrying two occupants, went down suddenly. Both individuals on board were rescued safely, while three bystanders on the ground sustained injuries. All five were taken to a nearby hospital as emergency crews swiftly responded to the scene.
“ Helicopter malfunction crash reported on 21577 Pacific Coast Hwy in Huntington Beach California, helicopter fell and got caught between Palm trees . 5 people were injured and hospitalized two people extracted from the helicopter. “ pic.twitter.com/3TzuWzqeYC — Nagi N. Najjar (@NagiNajjar) October 12, 2025
