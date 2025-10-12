Advertisement
CALIFORNIA HELICOPTER CRASH

Five Injured As Helicopter Crashes Near California's Huntington Beach; Bystanders Among Those Hurt

The incident occurred around 2 pm on Saturday near Pacific Coast Highway and Huntington Street, where the chopper, carrying two occupants, went down suddenly. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 07:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Five Injured As Helicopter Crashes Near California's Huntington Beach; Bystanders Among Those HurtVisual from the accident site. (Photo: X/@NagiNajjar)

Five people were injured after a helicopter crashed near Huntington Beach in California on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2 pm near Pacific Coast Highway and Huntington Street, where the chopper, carrying two occupants, went down suddenly. Both individuals on board were rescued safely, while three bystanders on the ground sustained injuries. All five were taken to a nearby hospital as emergency crews swiftly responded to the scene.

 

