Five insurgencies, zero settlements: Why Pakistan keeps choosing the military option

Balochistan's first armed uprising began in 1948, within weeks of the province's incorporation into Pakistan. Prince Abdul Karim, the Khan of Kalat's brother, rejected the accession and launched a rebellion. Pakistani forces suppressed it within months. He was arrested and imprisoned. The grievances he cited, disputes over the terms of incorporation and provincial autonomy, remain active in Baloch political discourse today.

The second insurgency followed in 1958, after President Iskander Mirza's imposition of martial law stripped the Khan of Kalat of his privileges and swept away the province's elected administrations — a rebellion led by Nawab Nouroz Khan Zarakzai rather than the Khan himself. Military force suppressed it. The third ran through most of the 1960s, driven by disputes over resource control and governance, and was suppressed. The fourth began in 1973 under President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who dismissed the province's elected government and triggered the largest of the five insurgencies. An estimated 80,000 Pakistani troops deployed against Baloch guerrillas over four years. It did not end through negotiation. It ended in 1977 when Bhutto was removed in a military coup and General Zia ul-Haq released political prisoners and offered amnesty as part of a broader political consolidation. The underlying disputes were not addressed. The fifth insurgency began in 2003, has outlasted more than two decades of counterinsurgency operations, and is ongoing.

The consistency of that pattern reflects a calculation successive Pakistani governments, civilian and military alike, have reached across every cycle. Counterinsurgency is manageable. A genuine political settlement is not. The settlement that Baloch political movements have described across every cycle involves the same four elements: meaningful provincial authority over land and resource governance, revised royalty and revenue-sharing terms on gas and mineral extraction, independent accountability for documented security force abuses, and a formal disarmament and reintegration process for combatants willing to participate. Each element has a constituency within Pakistan's political and military establishment that has resisted it across all five cycles.

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Indonesia's Aceh province offers the most directly applicable comparison. The Free Aceh Movement had fought Jakarta for independence since 1976. Nearly three decades of military operations did not resolve the conflict. The 2005 Helsinki agreement, mediated by former Finnish President Martti Ahtisaari under the Crisis Management Initiative, granted Aceh special autonomy, established a local political party framework, created a human rights court, and set out a disarmament and combatant reintegration process. The Indonesian government ceded central authority it had previously treated as non-negotiable. GAM gave up its demand for full independence. The agreement has held for 20 years.

Northern Ireland's trajectory followed different circumstances but the same underlying logic. The British Army's sustained presence did not end the conflict. The 1998 Good Friday Agreement required London to formally acknowledge that Irish nationalist grievances had legitimate historical roots, a power-sharing arrangement that gave neither community exclusive political control, and a decommissioning process for paramilitary weapons. The IRA was not defeated in the field. Political conditions for settlement were built through years of back-channel engagement and formalized in a negotiated agreement. Both sides accepted outcomes they had previously ruled out.

Both cases required governments to make concessions their domestic political structures had resisted for decades.

Jakarta accepted provincial autonomy it had previously framed as a threat to national integrity. London accepted a governance model that unionist constituencies opposed. In both cases, the decision followed a judgment that the ongoing costs of conflict outweighed the costs of settlement.

Pakistan has not reached that threshold across five insurgency cycles covering more than 70 years. Each suppressed insurgency has been followed by another. The current one has lasted longer than any of its predecessors and has produced more sophisticated armed organizations, wider regional networks, and a more entrenched civilian grievance base than the cycles before it.

Balochistan's current generation of residents is the third or fourth to grow up inside an active conflict. One of the two available strategies has been applied five times. It has produced pauses. It has not produced a resolution.