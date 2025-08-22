Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2949652https://zeenews.india.com/world/five-mistakes-that-can-cost-you-canada-pr-a-must-know-for-workers-2949652.html
NewsWorld
CANADA PERMANENT RESIDENCY RULES

Five Mistakes That Can Cost You Canada PR, A Must-Know For Workers

Canada PR is not permanent for everyone. Learn the five key reasons you can lose Permanent Residency status, from residency rules to crimes and citizenship.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 02:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Five Mistakes That Can Cost You Canada PR, A Must-Know For WorkersFlag of Canada (Representative image: pexel.com via ANI)

New Delhi: Canada has become a home for lakhs of Indian workers. Many move there for jobs and then dream of settling permanently. For that goal, the path is Permanent Residency or PR. A PR card allows freedom to work anywhere in the country. It also provides several rights. Still, it does not serve as a lifetime guarantee. There are five reasons that can lead to the loss of PR status.

Residency Requirement

The most common reason for losing PR is failure to meet the residency obligation. A resident must stay in Canada for at least 730 days in any five-year period. It works as a rolling requirement. At any point, proof may be asked to show compliance in the past five years.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

An exception applies only when a resident works for a Canadian company or government outside Canada.

Serious Crimes

A serious crime can also end PR status. Any offence with a maximum sentence of 10 years or more can take away the card. Serving a jail term of more than six months brings the same outcome.

Crimes committed outside the country also carry risk if the punishment under Canadian law is at least 10 years.

False Information

Providing false information is treated with great seriousness. PR status can be removed if an applicant submits misleading details. This includes hiding key facts in immigration papers, using fake documents or lying about health, education or employment.

Withholding essential information on purpose also falls under this category.

Voluntary Surrender

Some residents choose to give up PR on their own. Such surrender is treated as a positive step. People usually do this when they no longer plan to stay in Canada or when they receive citizenship or PR in another country.

Becoming a Canadian Citizen

This is the most positive way of giving up PR. Once a person becomes a citizen, PR status ends automatically. The change comes with many advantages. Citizens can vote. They can run for elections. The fear of deportation also disappears.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK