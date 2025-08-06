Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2942402https://zeenews.india.com/world/five-soldiers-shot-at-us-army-s-georgia-base-report-2942402.html
NewsWorld
US

Five Soldiers Shot At US Army’s Georgia Base: Report

The Army stated that the suspect has been taken into custody and no longer poses a threat to the community, according to media reports.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 11:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Five Soldiers Shot At US Army’s Georgia Base: ReportRepresentative image. (File photo: Xinhua)

Five US soldiers were shot and injured in an active shooting incident at Fort Stewart, a major military base in Georgia, on Wednesday, according to media reports.

The Army stated that the suspect has been taken into custody and no longer poses a threat to the community, according to media reports.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp expressed deep sorrow over the shooting incident at Fort Stewart, calling it a tragedy. 

"As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart. We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same," Governor Kemp said. 

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia and that the White House is closely monitoring the situation.

"The President has been briefed on the shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia. The White House is monitoring the situation," Leavitt said in a post on X.

At nearly 280,000 acres, Fort Stewart is the largest US Army installation east of the Mississippi River, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK