Five Soldiers Shot At US Army’s Georgia Base: Report

Five US soldiers were shot and injured in an active shooting incident at Fort Stewart, a major military base in Georgia, on Wednesday, according to media reports.

The Army stated that the suspect has been taken into custody and no longer poses a threat to the community, according to media reports.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp expressed deep sorrow over the shooting incident at Fort Stewart, calling it a tragedy.

"As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart. We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same," Governor Kemp said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia and that the White House is closely monitoring the situation.

"The President has been briefed on the shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia. The White House is monitoring the situation," Leavitt said in a post on X.

At nearly 280,000 acres, Fort Stewart is the largest US Army installation east of the Mississippi River, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.