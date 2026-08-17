/Five years of Taliban rule: What has really changed in Afghanistan?

New Delhi/Kabul: Five years into Taliban rule, Afghanistan has settled into an uneasy relationship with the outside world. The authorities in Kabul control the country, maintain working relations with several foreign governments and have resisted pressure to lift restrictions on women.
It is no longer whether the Taliban can retain control of the country. It has.
The question is whether foreign governments can influence how that power is exercised in the country, particularly over women's rights, education, governance and Afghanistan's relationship with the outside world.
The answer so far has been uncertain.
The movement has survived diplomatic isolation, economic restrictions and international sanctions while building ties with other countries. At the same time, some of its most controversial policies, especially restrictions on girls' education and women's participation in public life, are still in place.
That has exposed a fundamental weakness in the international response. Countries seeking change have limited leverage, while the group has fewer incentives than before to make concessions.
When the Taliban returned to Kabul in August 2021, most Western governments treated the new rulers as a regime that needed to be pressured rather than normalised. Five years later, that position has become difficult to sustain.
The group is internationally isolated, but Afghanistan is no longer cut off from the outside world. Countries across the region have developed working relationships with Kabul. Trade, investment, security and diplomatic matters have brought regular contact.
Russia has gone further than most by becoming the first country to formally recognise the Taliban government.
Other governments have stopped short of recognition but maintain diplomatic ties or working relations. Afghan diplomatic missions in a number of countries have also come under its control. The leadership itself says closer diplomatic contact is necessary to improve relations with other countries.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the group's chief spokesman, said the movement wants countries to move beyond dealing with it from a distance. “If we want progress in our relations, we have to come closer to each other diplomatically,” he said.
The result is an uncomfortable middle ground. The rulers in Kabul have not received the full international recognition they want, but neither has the strategy of isolation prevented them from building external relationships.
A former senior United Nations official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said recognition had become a weaker instrument of pressure than it was immediately after the takeover. The authorities can pursue relations with individual countries without first meeting the political conditions demanded by Western governments.
The response has relied on sanctions, restrictions and diplomatic pressure. But it is becoming clear that these measures have not produced the changes Western governments hoped for.
The authorities have not withdrawn restrictions on girls' secondary education, nor have they changed the broader rules governing women's participation in public life.
At the same time, Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis has made a complete withdrawal of international assistance difficult. The United Nations estimates that about 22 million Afghans depend on humanitarian assistance.
This leaves governments with a difficult choice. More pressure could make it harder for Kabul to deal with other countries, but it could also worsen conditions for people who need aid. Less pressure could make it easier to deliver aid and keep talks going, but it could also help the rulers gain acceptance without making major political changes.
United Nations officials argue that cutting off contact would make it harder to address those problems.
Georgette Gagnon, the UN deputy special representative in Afghanistan and acting head of the UN mission in Kabul, said talks with the authorities have been slow and have produced setbacks, but should continue.
“Even a stalled process is better than no process,” she said.
The balance of power has also changed since 2021. The Taliban no longer appears to be operating as a movement that has just taken control of a country and is trying to establish itself. Its leadership has spent five years consolidating institutions, collecting revenue and building relationships with neighbouring and regional powers.
It has also shown that it can withstand sanctions, diplomatic isolation and demands from foreign governments to change its policies.
That does not mean the group faces no security challenges. Islamic State (IS) militants and armed opposition groups have continued to pose threats. But these attacks have not fundamentally challenged its control.
The movement's leadership, particularly Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, has meanwhile strengthened centralised authority.
This is significant for diplomacy because many governments continue to assume that economic incentives or international recognition could persuade its leaders to modify their policies.
The difficulty is that the most important decisions are made by senior Taliban leaders, and ideological beliefs appear to outweigh many outside incentives.
Mullah Abdul Salam Zaeef, one of the movement's founding members, has argued that pressure will not change its position.
“We want to be part of the international community,” he said.
But he also pointed to Afghanistan's history of resisting foreign powers. The Taliban, he argued, did not surrender to the Soviet Union or the United States, so there is little reason to expect it to surrender simply because of international pressure.
The question of girls' education has become a major test of whether talks with the Taliban can bring real change. The group has repeatedly defended its restrictions through its interpretation of Islamic law.
Foreign governments, United Nations officials and Muslim scholars have called for girls to be allowed to return to secondary schools and for women to regain greater access to public life. But those appeals have made little difference.
The failure has divided advocates of talks.
Some argue that dialogue is necessary precisely because the Taliban cannot be persuaded from outside the negotiating process. Others say talks without conditions reward the group while leaving Afghan women with little political leverage.
Rina Amiri, who served as the US special envoy for Afghan women, girls and human rights from 2022 to 2025, argued that governments should be careful about allowing practical contacts with the authorities to become political recognition.
Afghan women's rights activists say the issue is not whether governments should communicate with Kabul, but whether there should be consequences when the authorities fail to meet their commitments.
Mahbouba Seraj, an Afghan women's rights activist who has continued working in Kabul since the Taliban takeover, has also called for talks to continue. But she says meetings must produce more than formal exchanges.
The 78-year-old activist, who has run shelters for women facing domestic violence, is now preparing to leave the country after her last shelter closed.
Her experience shows why activists say years of international talks have not produced meaningful changes in the lives of Afghan women.
The United Nations has chosen to continue talks rather than abandon the diplomatic process.
Its argument is practical. The Taliban controls Afghanistan, and international organisations need access to the country to provide assistance and try to influence policy.
UN officials acknowledge that negotiations have been slow and frequently disrupted by disagreements. But they argue that even limited communication can create openings on issues such as humanitarian access, prisoners, governance and human rights.
A newer process, known as the Mosaic process, seeks to make the talks more systematic.
The idea is to put the competing demands on the same diplomatic table. The international community wants progress on human rights, women's rights, inclusive governance and counterterrorism, while Kabul wants sanctions eased, frozen funds released and greater diplomatic acceptance.
Gagnon said trust between the two sides had begun to develop through repeated contact, although she described progress as a series of small steps.
She also said Afghanistan's problems could not be addressed by individual countries acting alone and called for governments to send consistent messages to Kabul.
Whether these objectives can be traded against one another is unresolved. The danger is that negotiations could become an end in themselves. If meetings continue but neither side changes its core position, diplomacy may simply manage the conflict rather than solve it.
The debate is not confined to relations between the Taliban and the West. Western governments disagree about what talks with Kabul should look like.
While some insist that recognition or diplomatic ties must depend on improvements in human rights, others place weight on practical concerns such as migration, counterterrorism, regional stability, trade and the return of Afghan nationals who have no legal right to stay in other countries.
That change in approach was visible in a recent European Union (EU) meeting with Taliban officials in Brussels. European officials described the meeting as technical, dealing in part with migration and the return of Afghans.
However, the delegation from Kabul saw the meeting as part of talks about future consular ties and building trust with Europe.
Amiri criticised the significance attached to the Brussels meeting, arguing that governments already had channels for dealing with technical matters involving Afghanistan.
She said holding the meeting in Brussels was a political decision rather than simply an administrative one.
Critics see this as evidence that practical cooperation is gradually becoming normal diplomatic relations. Supporters see it as a recognition of the political reality.
The Taliban controls Afghanistan regardless of whether Western governments approve of it.
The difference between Western policy and the approach taken by neighbouring countries is important. Countries such as China, Russia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Uzbekistan have shown a willingness to deal with Kabul over economic, security and diplomatic interests.
For these governments, Afghanistan is not primarily a human rights policy problem. It is also a question of regional security, natural resources, trade routes and political influence.
That gives Kabul alternatives.
If Western governments refuse closer ties, the authorities can turn to other partners. This does not mean that the Taliban has achieved international acceptance. It does mean that being outside the Western diplomatic system now carries fewer costs than it did before.
The Taliban should not necessarily be viewed as completely united. There have been reports of disagreements within the movement over some of the supreme leader's policies, including restrictions affecting girls.
The group's emphasis on unity and centralised authority makes open dissent difficult, but internal disagreements can still have an impact.
Zaeef's comments also point to differences within the broader movement over how Afghanistan should deal with the outside world.
The challenge for outside governments is identifying whether such divisions represent genuine political alternatives or merely differences over tactics.
There have also been rare instances in which particularly disruptive policies were reversed. That suggests that decisions taken by the leadership are not always irreversible.
But isolated reversals do not necessarily mean the Taliban has changed its core beliefs. On the most sensitive questions, especially girls' education, its position has changed very little.
The experience of the past five years suggests that neither complete isolation nor unrestricted dialogue is likely to deliver the outcome Western governments want.
Isolation has failed to force the Taliban out of power. Talks have failed, so far, to persuade its leaders to make major concessions on women's rights.
A more practical approach would be to keep diplomatic channels open while setting consequences for failing to meet specific demands.
Such a policy would require countries to coordinate their approach rather than negotiate separately with Kabul.
It would also require a distinction between different forms of contact. Humanitarian assistance, technical talks and political recognition do not necessarily have to be treated as the same thing.
The international community can maintain channels needed to help Afghans without automatically treating the authorities as a normal government.
But this approach has its own risks. If too many governments establish bilateral relationships without coordinating conditions, the Taliban may be able to get the benefits of international ties while avoiding the concessions demanded by Western governments.
After five years, the international community can influence Afghanistan, but it cannot easily redesign the country's political system.
The Taliban has shown a willingness to endure sanctions, diplomatic isolation and criticism rather than abandon policies it considers ideologically essential.
This means major changes may ultimately depend on what happens within the movement, including disagreements among its leaders, pressure from Afghan society, economic problems and changes in policy.
External diplomacy can potentially support those changes. It cannot substitute for them.
Chris Kinder, chairman of Afghanaid, a British organisation that has worked in Afghanistan for more than four decades, says much of what happens on the ground depends on relationships between aid workers and local Taliban officials.
In some areas, those relationships have allowed aid organisations to find practical ways to continue their work despite restrictions. Women may work from home or in separate spaces from men, for example.
Kinder said experienced Afghan staff often play the main role in negotiating these arrangements with local officials.
The agreements can be informal and fragile, but they allow some assistance programmes to continue.
Afghanistan now faces two conflicting realities. The Taliban wants greater international acceptance but has resisted the conditions attached to it. The outside world wants influence over its policy but has struggled to find pressure strong enough to force change without creating further costs for ordinary Afghans.
Five years after the takeover, that is the central diplomatic problem. The question is whether the world can deal with a government it does not fully accept while ensuring that talks do not become acceptance without reform.
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