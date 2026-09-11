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Ordinary men, extraordinary defiance: The untold story of the Flight 93 passenger uprising that saved the US Capitol on 9/11

Know how Tom Burnett's phone calls to his wife from hijacked Flight 93 fueled a passenger revolt that saved the US Capitol on 9/11.

Published: Sep 11, 2026, 12:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
Ordinary men, extraordinary defiance: The untold story of the Flight 93 passenger uprising that saved the US Capitol on 9/11
Image Credit: The untold story of the Flight 93 passenger uprising that saved the US Capitol on 9/11.

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Ordinary men, extraordinary defiance: The untold story of the Flight 93 passenger uprising that saved the US Capitol on 9/11
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