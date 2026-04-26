Flights resume from Gulf to India as Iran Airspace partially opens; over 12 lakh passengers evacuated

Air connectivity between the Gulf region and India is gradually being restored, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday, as several countries in the region reopen their airspace following a period of restricted operations. However, Indian nationals in Iran have been advised to leave the country immediately, with the government urging those still there to exit via land border routes.

Iran's airspace remains only partially open, limited to cargo and chartered flights. The Ministry of External Affairs has advised Indian nationals against travelling to Iran and is actively facilitating the departure of those already in the country through land border crossings. So far, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has assisted 2,445 Indian nationals in leaving Iran through this route.

The picture across the wider Gulf region is considerably more encouraging.

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In the UAE, airlines are operating limited commercial flights to India based on ongoing operational and safety assessments, with approximately 110 flights between the two countries expected on Sunday alone. Flights are also continuing from multiple airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to various Indian destinations.

Qatar's airspace is partially open, with Qatar Airways operating flights to several destinations in India. Kuwait's airspace is fully open, with both Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways having resumed limited flight operations from Kuwait to India. Bahrain's airspace is also open, and Gulf Air is operating flights from Bahrain to Indian destinations.

Iraq's airspace is open with limited flight operations to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward connections to India. Israel's airspace is open as well, with limited flight operations resumed, also available for onward travel to India.

Over 12 lakh passengers have travelled home

Since 28 February, approximately 12,96,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India, a figure that underlines the scale of the evacuation and repatriation effort that Indian missions across the Gulf have been managing.

The government has also stated that the welfare of Indian seafarers in the region remains a high priority. Indian missions are coordinating with local authorities and agencies, providing consular assistance and facilitating requests from crew members on vessels in the region who wish to return to India.

Indian missions and posts are operating round-the-clock helplines and remain in close contact with local governments. Updated travel advisories covering flight situations, local government guidelines and consular services are being issued regularly.

(With IANS inputs)