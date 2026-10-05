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Flydubai attack: Israel had Omani co-pilot’s details before flight, so how did he get cleared?

The UAE had shared information about the people travelling on the flydubai flight with Israeli authorities before it left Dubai. The information included nationalities.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 08:17 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 08:17 AM IST
Flydubai attack: Israel had Omani co-pilot’s details before flight, so how did he get cleared?

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