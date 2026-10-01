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'Kill me, kill me': Netanyahu reveals Flydubai co-pilot's 9/11 plot

Netanyahu reveals new details of the flydubai FZ1073 attack as pilot Smit Machchhar receives Gujarat's Visisht Gujarat Garima Award and Rs 25 lakh.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 07:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
'Kill me, kill me': Netanyahu reveals Flydubai co-pilot's 9/11 plot
Image Credit: Flydubai, @IsraeliPM. Flydubai plane and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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'Kill me, kill me': Netanyahu reveals Flydubai co-pilot's 9/11 plot
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