/Al-Qaeda invokes flydubai attack, demands 9/11-style strikes on US and Israeli planes

UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said on October 3 that investigators had found that the co-pilot tried to carry out a terrorist act and had started executing a planned attack during the flight. According to the official account, Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami attacked Captain Smit Machchhar inside the flight deck with a crash axe and tried to take control of the aircraft. Investigators are examining physical and digital evidence and any links connected to the case.