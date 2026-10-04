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  • /Al-Qaeda invokes flydubai attack, demands 9/11-style strikes on US and Israeli planes

Al-Qaeda invokes flydubai attack, demands 9/11-style strikes on US and Israeli planes

A pro-Al-Qaeda publication has invoked 9/11 and the September 30 flydubai cockpit attack while urging copycat attacks on aircraft carrying Americans and Israelis.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 10:14 AM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
Al-Qaeda invokes flydubai attack, demands 9/11-style strikes on US and Israeli planes
Image Credit: X, ANI. Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami and Captain Smit Machchhar.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Al-Qaeda invokes flydubai attack, demands 9/11-style strikes on US and Israeli planes
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