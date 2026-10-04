/Flydubai co-pilot allegedly planned to crash plane into Tel Aviv skyscraper, engine shutdown suspected: Report

An Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Indian Captain Smit Machchhar aboard a Flydubai aircraft allegedly intended to seize control of the plane, kill the captain and crash it into a skyscraper in Tel Aviv, according to an investigation published by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.
The co-pilot, identified as Hammam al-Hammami, may also have tried to shut down the aircraft’s engines after his alleged plan was thwarted. The report has raised fresh questions about the events inside the cockpit of Flydubai flight FZ1073 and the circumstances surrounding the attack.
According to Corriere della Sera, which cited Israeli intelligence, Al-Hammami initially intended to kill Machchhar before diverting the aircraft to Tel Aviv and crashing it into a high-rise building.
The report alleged that the co-pilot pretended to pray before picking up a crash axe and striking the captain from behind.
Machchhar initially believed that a broken component of the aircraft had hit him. He soon realised that he was being deliberately attacked.
Despite suffering serious head injuries, an extensively injured arm and significant blood loss, the captain managed to open the cockpit door. His actions enabled passengers and two off-duty pilots on board to intervene.
The Italian newspaper based its reconstruction on accounts from people involved in the incident, crew reports submitted to aviation authorities, testimonies from airport staff and air traffic controllers, and data obtained from specialised platforms.
The report said Al-Hammami subsequently disengaged the autopilot and pushed the aircraft’s control stick, triggering a sharp descent.
The aircraft reportedly dropped around 16,000 feet within 30 seconds, reaching a speed of more than 970 kmph. The sudden manoeuvre is also believed to have damaged the tail rudder.
Investigators are now examining whether the co-pilot attempted to cut off the engines by moving the fuel switches from “Run” to “Cutoff”.
The cabin’s emergency lighting, which was visible in videos recorded during the struggle, has also drawn investigators’ attention.
The report questioned why the emergency lights activated while the aircraft was still flying at high altitude. It explained that such lights are designed to help passengers evacuate during emergencies or when an aircraft is on the ground.
According to the newspaper, the emergency lights on the Boeing 737 activate when the aircraft loses its primary electrical supply and switches to battery power. This could happen if the generators were switched off or both engines were shut down.
The circumstances surrounding the activation of the lights have added another element to the investigation into the cockpit incident.
Passengers eventually managed to restrain Al-Hammami, allowing the two off-duty pilots to regain control of the aircraft.
The plane landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Machchhar was taken to hospital, while the co-pilot was handed over to Saudi authorities.
Israel has classified the incident as a “terror attack” and is investigating how an Omani pilot received clearance to fly into Tel Aviv despite its security policy.
The investigation is examining both the alleged intentions behind the attack and the security procedures that allowed the co-pilot to operate the flight.
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