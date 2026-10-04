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Flydubai co-pilot allegedly planned to crash plane into Tel Aviv skyscraper, engine shutdown suspected: Report

Machchhar initially believed that a broken component of the aircraft had hit him. He soon realised that he was being deliberately attacked.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 12:00 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 12:00 AM IST
Flydubai co-pilot allegedly planned to crash plane into Tel Aviv skyscraper, engine shutdown suspected: Report
Image Credit: @flightradar24/X

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