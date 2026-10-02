/Flydubai cockpit attack: New video shows chaotic aftermath; passengers rush to help after Indian pilot attacked

New footage from inside flydubai Flight FZ1073 has surfaced, capturing the chaotic scenes after passengers and crew intervened to stop the Omani co-pilot’s alleged attempt to crash the aircraft while it was flying from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Israel.
The video, apparently recorded on a mobile phone by a passenger seated near the cockpit, shows people shouting in both English and Hebrew. One person can be heard saying, “He tried to crash the plane,” apparently referring to the co-pilot who allegedly stabbed the flight’s Indian captain, Smit Machchhar.
The footage, which was also broadcast by Israel’s Channel 12, captures the tense moments inside the aircraft. A person near the cockpit can be heard urging those inside to “relax” and “go out, take him out,” while passengers in the cabin are instructed to “sit down.”
As the situation remained chaotic, a person believed to be a crew member repeatedly called out for medical assistance, asking, “Doctor, is there a doctor?”
The footage then shifts to Captain Smit Machchhar, who is seen lying on the floor outside the cockpit in a pool of blood. Machchhar can be heard saying that the co-pilot had “hit” him “so many times.” He then says he is able to move his injured hand but is unable to close it into a fist.
Exclusive Footage Released— SNN Finland (@snnfinalnd) October 1, 2026
New footage from the FlyDubai flight has been released, showing the dramatic moments during the incident, including the suspect being subdued, the struggle both inside and outside the cockpit, and the search for additional pilots amid the chaos on… pic.twitter.com/Gvaj46FhaH
Despite his injuries, Machchhar had earlier managed to open the cockpit door, an action that helped prevent the alleged attempt to crash the aircraft and potentially saved the lives of all 174 passengers on board.
The footage then shifts to the aftermath of the emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, showing medical personnel treating Machchhar on a raised platform outside the aircraft’s door.
Inside the plane, passengers can be heard calling for the police and insisting that the co-pilot remain on board until officers arrived to take him into custody.
"No one will release him," a Hebrew speaker declares as the copilot is seen on his knees with his hands bound behind his back.
"This is a terrorist, you understand, yes? We need police," one of the Flydubai crew members can be heard saying in English. Another person added, "He cannot go anywhere. He is here with us."
The video concludes with footage of Machchhar heavily bandaged as medical personnel take him away for further treatment.
The footage emerged as investigations into the co-pilot continued after he was transferred from Saudi custody to authorities in the UAE. Abu Dhabi has said it is examining whether the incident had any connection to terrorist activity or motives, and whether it was the result of prior planning or direction.
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