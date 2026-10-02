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Flydubai cockpit attack: New video shows chaotic aftermath; passengers rush to help after Indian pilot attacked

New footage from flydubai Flight FZ1073 captures the chaotic aftermath of the alleged cockpit attack, showing injured Captain Smit Machchhar, passengers restraining the co-pilot and the emergency response after the aircraft landed in Saudi Arabia.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 10:48 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
Flydubai cockpit attack: New video shows chaotic aftermath; passengers rush to help after Indian pilot attacked
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