/Flydubai cockpit attack: Saudi Arabia hands over Omani co-pilot to UAE amid investigation

Saudi Arabia has handed over the Omani co-pilot accused of assaulting the captain of a flydubai flight to the United Arab Emirates, as authorities investigate the cockpit attack and an alleged attempt to crash the Dubai-Tel Aviv-bound aircraft.
The development followed a preliminary investigation by Saudi authorities into flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was forced to make an emergency landing in the Saudi city of Tabuk on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry said its initial findings indicated that the co-pilot assaulted the captain during the flight. Both pilots were taken to hospital for treatment and were medically cleared before departing for Abu Dhabi on Thursday morning, the ministry said.
The preliminary probe was carried out in coordination with UAE security teams.
The United Arab Emirates has also launched an investigation into the incident. Judicial authorities in the country will look into the circumstances surrounding the confrontation and establish the factors that prompted the aircraft to make an emergency landing.
The investigation comes after a violent altercation in the cockpit left Captain Smit Machchhar injured. The aircraft, which was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv with passengers on board, was diverted to Tabuk, where it landed safely following the incident.
Saudi authorities detained the Omani co-pilot after the aircraft landed and questioned him as part of their initial probe before subsequently transferring him to UAE authorities.
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