/What are squawk codes 7700 and 7500? Inside the Flydubai security alert that triggered regional defenses

Flydubai airline from Dubai to Tel Aviv alarmed many security services because the plane was broadcasting emergency squawks 7700 and 7500, which imply hijacking and an extremely dangerous in-flight emergency situation.
A squawk code is a four-digit number that is sent to an aircraft's transponder and serves as a universal language in emergency situations.
According to the flight tracking data, the Flydubai aircraft at first used the 7700 code but then changed to the alarming 7500 one, which caused much fear in view of tense political relations in the Middle East region. It was confirmed by the Israeli security service that the Israeli Air Force sent fighter jets to track the aircraft; Hebrew media announced that the prime minister and the defense minister held emergency consultations about the security situation.
The aircraft's diversion toward Saudi airspace facilitated a controlled landing opportunity where specialized security forces were positioned to intervene. Aviation authorities emphasize that while accidental transponder input errors can occur, code 7500 is invariably treated with maximum tactical severity until full verification is achieved.
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