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FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv sends hijacking code, Israeli fighter jets scramble

A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv declared an emergency and diverted over northern Saudi Arabia, with some tracking data briefly indicating a possible hijacking code that remains unverified.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 12:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv sends hijacking code, Israeli fighter jets scramble
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv sends hijacking code, Israeli fighter jets scramble
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