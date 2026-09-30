/FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv sends hijacking code, Israeli fighter jets scramble

A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX operating a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight declared an emergency and turned back while flying over northern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, according to flight-tracking data.
The aircraft was transmitting the 7700 transponder code, which is used to indicate a general emergency. Some flight-tracking services also showed the aircraft briefly transmitting 7500, the code associated with a hijacking, although this has not been independently verified.
According to Flightradar24 data, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft was approaching the Saudi Arabian city of Tabuk.
Three Israeli security officials told Reuters that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was holding consultations regarding the flydubai flight from the UAE to Israel after it was diverted from its planned route.
An Israeli source told Reuters that the aircraft was expected to land in Saudi Arabia shortly, after which authorities would have a clearer understanding of the situation.
The flydubai aircraft had transmitted an emergency code associated with attempted hijackings and also sent a distress signal, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing Army Radio.
However, the Israeli prime minister’s spokesperson said the incident involving the flydubai flight was not a hijacking.
Meanwhile, the Israel Air Force raised its alert level and scrambled fighter jets as a precautionary measure in response to the potential emergency, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing Walla.
This is a developing story... stay tuned for more updates...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.