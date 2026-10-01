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Flydubai flight cockpit attack: Agencies keep rogue co-pilot's identity secret—10 key details revealed

Know the 10 key details of the Flydubai flight FZ1073 cockpit attack as agencies keep the rogue co-pilot's identity secret following a 17,400-foot plunge.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 11:55 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
Flydubai flight cockpit attack: Agencies keep rogue co-pilot's identity secret—10 key details revealed
Image Credit: Captain Smit Machchhar.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Flydubai flight cockpit attack: Agencies keep rogue co-pilot's identity secret—10 key details revealed
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