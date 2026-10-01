The intelligence and aviation authorities have maintained the confidentiality of the personal information of the renegade co-pilot who has been involved in an aerial assault that led to a dangerous mid-air cockpit attack on a Flydubai commercial jet flying from Dubai to Israel. The attack resulted in an altitude drop of 17,400 feet within two minutes before passengers and crew members intervened.
Distress signal and code sent: Flydubai Flight FZ1073 sent an urgent distress signal and code 7500, signaling an ongoing aircraft hijack attempt in flight.
Unanticipated knife attack: Reports from investigators indicated that the Omani co-pilot has launched an unforeseen attack using a knife against Captain Smit Machchhar while on-board carrying more than 170 passengers.
Sudden altitude loss: Based on tracking data, the plane made an altitude drop of 17,400 feet in less than two minutes while the attacker tried to tamper with the cockpit controls.
Captain's heroic resistance: Though the captain was wounded severely by the stab, he resisted yielding the control and succeeded in unlocking the cockpit door to alert others of the situation.
Passenger and crew assistance: After opening the door, passengers, the crew, and two off-duty pilots entered the cockpit and subdued the co-pilot.
Emergency flight to Saudi Arabia: After the elimination of the threat, the flight took a new route and landed at Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Attacker's nationality: Though details of biographies were mostly kept secret by the authorities, CNN and Israeli officials stated that the co-pilot who attempted the hijack is of Omani nationality.
Passenger demographics: As per the information given by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, almost all 170-plus passengers traveling on the Tel Aviv commercial flight are Israelis.
Global leadership appreciation: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appreciated Captain Smit Machchhar as a true hero for showing exceptional courage during a life-threatening situation.
Injured pilot condition and passengers' status: Two injured pilots are under hospitalization in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where Captain Machchhar is reported to be in stable condition, and the passengers were transported to Israel through another flight.
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