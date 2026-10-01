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Israel to honour four citizens with civilian heroism medal for saving Flydubai Flight FZ1073

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will award four citizens the Presidential Medal for Civilian Heroism after they helped save a Flydubai flight from a mid-air crash.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
Israel to honour four citizens with civilian heroism medal for saving Flydubai Flight FZ1073
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Israel to honour four citizens with civilian heroism medal for saving Flydubai Flight FZ1073
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