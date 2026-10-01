/Israel to honour four citizens with civilian heroism medal for saving Flydubai Flight FZ1073

Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, revealed on Thursday that he plans to recommend four Israelis for the Presidential Medal for Civilian Heroism after they played crucial roles in preventing a terrible crash of the Flydubai Flight FZ1073. They stopped an onboard fight between the passenger plane's co-pilot and other people, thus regaining control of the falling aircraft.
President Herzog personally contacted Yaniv Hayun, Dr. Shota Musayev, Tvika Mance, and Asaf Rezwan to thank them for their exceptional heroism in such a situation. The four brave men were some of the most significant respondents who immediately ran to the cockpit after the outbreak of the violent incident.
The flight flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv had its life-threatening accident on Wednesday when the co-pilot suddenly attacked the captain with a knife while the plane was still in the air. In the middle of the fight, the aircraft fell 15,000 feet within two minutes and kept sending distress signals.
As a result of the joint efforts made by the people onboard, cabin crew, and the wounded pilot, the co-pilot was able to be subdued. The aircraft was subsequently diverted and landed safely in Saudi Arabia, ensuring the survival of everyone on board. President Herzog's formal recommendation for civilian honors highlights the critical role played by everyday citizens in averting a massive aviation tragedy.
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