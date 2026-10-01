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Flydubai co-pilot posted about 'killing Jews' before cockpit attack, Israeli official claims

New claims about alleged radicalisation, calls to ‘kill me’, and a possible motive have surfaced as UAE authorities open a formal investigation into the cockpit attack on Captain Smit Machchhar.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 10:44 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 10:48 PM IST
Flydubai co-pilot posted about 'killing Jews' before cockpit attack, Israeli official claims
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters, @indemtel. Flydubai plane and Captain Smit Machchhar.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Flydubai co-pilot posted about 'killing Jews' before cockpit attack, Israeli official claims
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