/Flydubai co-pilot posted about 'killing Jews' before cockpit attack, Israeli official claims

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a similar claim in an interview with Fox News, saying the co-pilot had undergone "Islamist radical indoctrination". He said the suspect was being questioned and described what passengers and crew had told investigators after the man was subdued. "They had to use earphone cords to tie his hands and then used plastic cuffs. He is lying on the floor and he calls out to the crew 'kill me, kill me'. So, it is clear that he was suicidal and was going to down the plane," Netanyahu said.