/Flydubai co-pilot posted about 'killing Jews' before cockpit attack, Israeli official claims

New details from the investigation into flydubai flight FZ1073 focus on the co-pilot's online activity and what he allegedly intended to do during the flight. An Israeli official told The Times of Israel that the Omani co-pilot had posted about killing Jews and asked crew members to kill him. UAE prosecutors formally opened an investigation on Thursday in the UAE.
The unnamed Israeli official said conversations with passengers suggested the co-pilot repeatedly asked Emirati crew members to kill him after he was restrained. "This was a person who was willing to commit suicide," the official told The Times of Israel. "His social media accounts [say] clearly that he has been radicalised into jihadist ideology. He talks about killing Jews."
The official said investigators had not reached a final finding on motive. "We can't say for sure until the investigation's over," the official said, "but it certainly seems like he was a suicide actor who was probably going to try to down that plane."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a similar claim in an interview with Fox News, saying the co-pilot had undergone "Islamist radical indoctrination". He said the suspect was being questioned and described what passengers and crew had told investigators after the man was subdued. "They had to use earphone cords to tie his hands and then used plastic cuffs. He is lying on the floor and he calls out to the crew 'kill me, kill me'. So, it is clear that he was suicidal and was going to down the plane," Netanyahu said.
The UAE Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has ordered a specialist Public Prosecution team to investigate the circumstances and motives behind the incident. The UAE Foreign Ministry said the inquiry would examine whether the attack had any connection to terrorist activity, whether it was planned in advance and whether anyone else directed it. UAE authorities said the aircraft is registered in the Emirates, giving them jurisdiction under UAE law.
Saudi authorities are carrying out the initial inquiry because the aircraft landed at Tabuk Airport. The Israeli official said the suspect is expected to be transferred to the UAE. "Our understanding is he's going to be transferred to the UAE," the official said. "We will be part of that investigation." Israel is also carrying out its own review of the incident and aviation security procedures, according to The Times of Israel.
Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked in the cockpit and stabbed. Machchhar was injured and managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to intervene. The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk and landed safely.
Machchhar was later transferred from Saudi Arabia to the UAE for further treatment. The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said on Thursday that he was "in good health and recovering well" after surgery in Tabuk. Indian Ambassador to the UAE Dr Deepak Mittal visited him and his family in hospital.
Flydubai has suspended flights to and from Israel while the investigation continues. Emirates has also suspended its codeshare operations on the route. UAE authorities have urged the public to rely on official information and avoid unverified claims until investigators establish what happened.
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