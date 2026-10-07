/Flydubai cockpit attack: Suspect aborted his first attempt for a friend

Two months before Flydubai Flight FZ1073 became the scene of a cockpit attack, co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami had allegedly already chosen the same Israel-bound route for an earlier attempt. Investigators now believe he backed out in July because a friend was among the crew, then returned to the route and attacked the captain on September 30 aboard Flight 1073.
The September 30 attack is now being examined as the end of a much longer trail. As per news reports, al-Hammami had actively looked for airlines and routes that would allow him to fly to Israel. The Omani national joined Flydubai in February 2026 and later operated flights on the Dubai-Tel Aviv sector.
Investigators believe he had considered carrying out an attack during an earlier Tel Aviv flight in July. He abandoned that attempt after learning that a crew member he cared about would be on board. He continued working for Flydubai and later returned to the same route.
Flight FZ1073 left Dubai for Tel Aviv on September 30 with 172 passengers and crew on board, according to Flydubai. During the journey, al-Hammami allegedly attacked Indian captain Smit Machchhar with a cockpit crash axe and tried to take control of the Boeing 737 MAX. Saudi Arabia has since been told that the aircraft was in Saudi airspace when the attack occurred.
Machchhar was injured during the assault. He managed to get the cockpit door open, giving other people on the aircraft access to the flight deck. The attacker was restrained, and Flydubai crew members travelling on the flight helped secure the aircraft. It was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. UAE aviation authorities confirmed that crew members were taken to hospital for treatment.
The UAE prosecutor general has described the episode as a "terrorist attack". A criminal investigation is under way in the UAE into the planning, motive and circumstances surrounding the attempted takeover.
Reports based on the investigation say al-Hammami intended to use an Israel-bound passenger aircraft as a weapon. Ben Gurion Airport has been identified in multiple reports as one of the targets he considered. Reports have also referred to another target in the Tel Aviv area.
Some Israeli accounts have named a US military facility in Jordan as another possible target. UAE investigators have not publicly released a full interrogation transcript or an official list of three targets. That part of the account therefore cannot yet be treated as a final investigative finding.
Investigators are also examining reports that al-Hammami used earlier trips to study the Tel Aviv route and Ben Gurion Airport. Hebrew media reports cited by The Week said he told investigators that he had gathered information during an earlier visit and planned to act in July before abandoning the attempt.
The investigation has also moved into al-Hammami’s employment record. The Wall Street Journal reported that Oman Air had barred him from flying over concerns about extremist ideology. It also reported that Royal Air Maroc later rejected him for a job. He subsequently joined Flydubai.
As per news report, Flydubai conducted a criminal background check but did not contact Oman to verify his previous flying record. Oman had not revoked his pilot licence, so the concerns that had led to him being removed from flying duties did not automatically prevent him from getting a pilot job in another country.
His nationality has created another line of inquiry. Al-Hammami is Omani, and Oman has no diplomatic relations with Israel. Israeli authorities are examining how he was cleared to operate repeated flights into Tel Aviv and how crew information was checked before those flights.
Flydubai has told Israeli authorities that its internal investigation is nearing completion and that several employees have been dismissed. The airline has also sought permission to restart its Tel Aviv service. Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev has so far declined that request.
Flydubai suspended Tel Aviv operations after the attack. Chief executive Ghaith Al Ghaith said, "At the request of the authorities, we have temporarily suspended operations to Tel Aviv until further notice."
Israel is now preparing tighter screening of foreign airline crews. Draft rules reported by Israeli media would require foreign pilots and crew members to submit information 48 hours before departure. Crew members from countries placed in a higher-risk category could face additional checks involving Israeli security agencies.
The latest development came on October 7. Saudi Arabia has launched a separate air-safety investigation into Flight 1073 under international aviation rules. The Saudi inquiry will run alongside the UAE criminal investigation.
The US National Transportation Safety Board could take part because the aircraft was a US-designed and built Boeing 737 MAX. The UAE is also entitled to participate because the jet was registered there and Flydubai is based in Dubai. Israel has offered to join the Saudi investigation and had not received an invitation as of October 7, according to the head of Israel’s Aircraft Safety Investigation Authority.
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