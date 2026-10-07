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Flydubai cockpit attack: Suspect aborted his first attempt for a friend

Flydubai co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami allegedly considered an earlier attack on the same Israel-bound route. 

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 10:51 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
Flydubai cockpit attack: Suspect aborted his first attempt for a friend
Image Credit: X, ANI. Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami and Captain Smit Machchhar.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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