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'Untie the terrorist': Crew begged passengers to free flydubai co-pilot after mid-air axe attack

Israeli passengers say flydubai crew asked them to untie a co-pilot after a cockpit attack. UAE prosecutors are investigating the September 30 incident.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
'Untie the terrorist': Crew begged passengers to free flydubai co-pilot after mid-air axe attack
Image Credit: X.

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