Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Bloodied face in viral flydubai image: Who is Yaniv, passenger who entered cockpit?

Bloodied face in viral flydubai image: Who is Yaniv, passenger who entered cockpit?

Who is Yaniv? The bloodied flydubai passenger told Netanyahu how he entered the cockpit, restrained the alleged attacker and helped as FZ1073 plunged.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 12:02 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 12:05 AM IST
Bloodied face in viral flydubai image: Who is Yaniv, passenger who entered cockpit?
Image Credit: X. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yaniv.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bloodied face in viral flydubai image: Who is Yaniv, passenger who entered cockpit?
2
3
4
5