The Taliban Government on Thursday “categorically” rejected Pakistan’s claims that Afghanistan-based militants were behind the hijacking of a Jaffar Express train in Balochistan. The clarification from the Taliban came after reports claiming that Islamabad has accused terrorist leaders based in Afghanistan of orchestrating the attack. To support its claims, Pakistan cited intelligence reports that identified direct communication between those leaders and the attackers.

Rejecting Pakistan’s claims, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Islamabad should focus on resolving their own security and internal problems instead of such irresponsible remarks.

The militants attacked the Jaffar Express on Tuesday. The train, carrying 440 passengers, was on its way from Quetta to Peshawar. The attackers derailed it with explosives near Gudalar and Piru Kunri, about 160 km from Quetta.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a Pakistani Army spokesperson said that the operation to rescue hostages from a train hijacked by Baloch insurgents, killing all 33 militants involved ended. The spokesperson also stated that 21 passengers and four Pakistani soldiers lost their lives during the operation. “The armed forces successfully concluded the operation on (Wednesday) evening by killing all terrorists and rescuing all passengers safely,” Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said.

On Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Balochistan to review security and express solidarity with locals after the Jaffar Express hijacking. The attack left 21 civilians and four soldiers dead. His visit comes a day after security forces killed all 33 Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants who hijacked the train on Tuesday.