Following Flurry Of Threat By Top Pakistan Leaders, India Warns Islamabad: ‘Watch Your Words, Any Misstep Will Have Serious Consequences’

New Delhi: India has issued a stern warning to Pakistan following a series of provocative statements by three of its top leaders over the past 48 hours. The comments by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Ex-Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto have drawn a sharp response from New Delhi, with the Ministry of External Affairs asking Islamabad to exercise restraint.

At the weekly press briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randeep Jaiswal said, “Pakistani leaders are issuing irresponsible, war-inciting and hate-filled statements against India. These remarks appear to be aimed at covering up domestic failures.”

He added, “They must control their words. Any wrong step from their side will have very serious consequences.”

The remarks follow the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India, a decision that has drawn repeated threats from Islamabad in recent days.

On August 11, Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir made a provocative statement during a private event at Tampa in Florida.

“We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, phir 10 missile sey faarigh kar dengey,” he declared, implying the use of missile strikes to destroy any future dams constructed by India on the Indus River.

Following Munir's remarks, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a strong warning regarding the Indus Waters Treaty. Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, he stated, “I want to tell the enemy today that if you threaten to hold our water, then keep this in mind that you cannot snatch even one drop from Pakistan.”

He emphasised that any attempt to cut off water supplies would result in a “decisive response” from Pakistan, framing the Indus waters as the “lifeblood” of the nation.

Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto also joined the chorus of threats. He warned that if India continued to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan would have “no choice” but to consider war.

His remarks came shortly after Munir's nuclear threat, heightening regional alarm over potential conflict escalation.

Addressing claims related to the treaty, Jaiswal dismissed Pakistan’s position and questioned the validity of the Court of Arbitration. “India does not recognise the arbitration court legally or formally. It has no authority to issue such decisions. Its orders fall outside its jurisdiction. They do not affect India’s rights over water usage,” he said.

He also reaffirmed India’s reasoning for suspending the treaty, pointing to rising cross-border terrorism. “As stated in our press release of June 27, 2025, the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is a direct response to Pakistan’s repeated acts of cross-border terrorism, including the Pahalgam attack. This step is a measure to safeguard India’s national security and is fully within our rights,” he said.

Jaiswal also addressed broader geopolitical issues during the briefing. On India-US relations, he said, “The partnership between India and the United States rests on deep strategic cooperation, shared democratic values and strong mutual respect. The relationship has withstood challenges and changes, and we remain confident it will continue to grow on the basis of shared interests.”

Regarding upcoming international engagements, he highlighted that External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar is expected to travel to Moscow later this month for the 26th India-Russia Inter-Government Session.

On the Alaska meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15, Jaiswal welcomed the agreement for dialogue. He reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s repeated message that “this is not the age of war”.

On trade with China, he confirmed that discussions continue to resume border trade at Lipulekh and Shipki La in Uttarakhand, ensuring safe and regulated commerce.

Finally, Jaiswal addressed the United States’ Human Rights Report 2025, released on August 12. “These reports are based on allegations, misrepresentations and one-sided assumptions that fail to capture India’s democratic framework accurately. We do not place any reliance on such biased assessments.”

The report has raised concerns about several aspects of civil and political life in India. It highlights restrictions on freedom of expression, assembly and the press in certain regions. It cites instances where journalists, activists and students allegedly faced legal actions or other pressures for voicing dissenting opinions.

The report also mentions limitations on digital freedoms, pointing to internet shutdowns in areas such as Jammu and Kashmir that have affected the flow of information.

Religious freedom and communal harmony remain key points of critique. The report highlights episodes of communal tension and alleged discrimination against religious minorities, including reports of mob violence and concerns about law enforcement responses.

It also flags alleged challenges faced by women, children and marginalised communities in accessing justice, social services and protection from exploitation or discrimination.

The report draws attention to issues within the criminal justice system. It references alleged cases of arbitrary arrests, custodial deaths and prolonged pretrial detention in some states. These, according to the report, indicate gaps in procedural safeguards and the need for reforms in law enforcement practices.