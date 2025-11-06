Following Mamdani’s Decisive Victory, Trump Softens Stance On NYC Funding, Says He’ll Aid ‘A Little Bit’

Miami, US: Days after warning that federal funding could be cut if Zohran Mamdani won New York City’s mayoral race, President Donald Trump softened his stance following Mamdani’s decisive victory on Tuesday.

Speaking at the America Business Forum in Miami on Wednesday, Trump, who had previously labeled Mamdani a “communist,” indicated he was open to providing limited federal support to the city despite his sharp criticism of the incoming mayor.

“The communist, Marxist socialists and globalists had their chance, and they delivered nothing but disaster. And now let's see how a communist does in New York,” Trump said. He added, “We're going to see how that works out. And we'll help them. We'll help them. We want New York to be successful. We'll help them a little bit, maybe.”

The remarks marked a notable shift from Trump’s earlier warnings before the election, when he had threatened to restrict federal funding “other than the very minimum as required” if Mamdani emerged victorious. In a Truth Social post last week, Trump predicted a “complete and total disaster” for New York under Mamdani and vowed not to send “good money after bad.”

Despite softening on federal assistance, Trump continued to attack Mamdani’s political ideology, calling him a “communist” and portraying his rise as part of a broader leftward shift within the Democratic Party.

“If you want to see what Congressional Democrats wish to do to America, just look at the results of yesterday's election in New York, where their party installed a communist as the mayor of the largest city in the nation,” Trump said at the forum. “Remember, I said we will never have a socialist elected to any post in our country? I used to say that … we skipped socialists, we put in the communists instead.”

Trump’s tone remained sharp, but his willingness to provide some assistance represented a subtle pivot from his prior threats.

Zohran Mamdani, a self-described Democratic socialist, delivered a historic victory as New York City returned to Democratic leadership. The 34-year-old Assemblyman from Queens became the city’s first Muslim mayor and its youngest leader in over a century, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Born in Uganda to filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani, the new mayor secured more than a million votes, the highest total for any New York mayoral candidate in three decades, according to The Hill. Mamdani won 50.6 percent of the vote, while Cuomo garnered 41.7 percent.

At his victory celebration, confetti rained down as Mamdani embraced his Indian heritage, quoting Nehru’s iconic 1947 Independence Eve address, the ‘Tryst with Destiny.’

Speaking to supporters, Mamdani reflected, “I'm reminded of Jawaharlal Nehru's words. 'A moment comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance.' Tonight, New York has done just that. This new era demands clarity, courage, and vision, not excuses.”

Mamdani’s win is historic not only for his policies but also for representation. He is the first South Asian immigrant to hold the office of Mayor of New York City, marking a new chapter in the city’s political history.