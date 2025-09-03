‘Foolish To Think US Can Break India-Russia Ties’: American Commentator Ben Shapiro

American tariffs on India have invited sharp criticism from President Donald Trump. After former US NSAs John Bolton and Jake Sullivan, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro has also lashed out at the US administration for throwing India under the bus over the Russian oil purchase. While there are many claims and conspiracy theories behind Trump’s move to sanction India, the American politicians and analysts are not buying into Trump’s assessment of the decision.

Shapiro Slams Trump

Speaking on a podcast, Ben Shapiro said that if India, Iran, China and Russia form an alliance, the US could be in a serious geopolitical trouble. "Iran, India, Russia and China were all at the SCO. That sort of anti-American coalition is a massive land bridge from China in the east to Turkey in the West. This is a serious geopolitical issue," said Shapiro.

He also laughed out the idea that America can break the relationship between India and Russia, terming it ‘foolish’. Speaking about US trade advisor Peter Navarro’s anti-India rants, Shapiro said, “If you do the opposite of what Peter Navarro is saying, then you're going to do well."

Shapir said that the US does more military exercises with India than it does with NATO. “If you see India move into China's camp, then that will upend the geopolitical order," he said.

Analyst Hails India’s Negotiation

International affairs analyst Marko Papic hailed India’s approach to dealing with the US tariff. Papic said that India has conducted itself very intelligently while negotiating with America and there is real lesson for Australia to learn from New Delhi.

Papic also said that India is sending America a message that the world doesn’t owe America anything. “It will need to meet India halfway if it wants a strategic partnership,” he said during an interview.

Navarro’s Anti-India Rant

Peter Navarro has accused India of funding the Ukraine war by purchasing Russian oil. Navarro even called the conflict ‘Modi’s war’. Amid the ongoing dispute, President Trump said that while India and the US get along very well, the relationship has largely been one-sided for decades.